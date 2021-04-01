Crowe CEO Mark Baer announces leadership team

In her new role, Torres will be responsible for overseeing several firmwide administrative groups, including talent solutions; diversity, equity and inclusion; partner affairs; global services; and geographic office leaders.

"I'm excited to stand with Mark and this leadership team, and to give back to the firm and the people that have given me so much throughout my career," said Torres. "I'm passionate about creating new and exciting opportunities for our people to enable the future generations at Crowe to flourish."

Baer notes that this team of leaders will define the next chapter at Crowe and propel the firm into the future. In addition to Torres, the Crowe executive team includes:

Simon Riley , chief strategy and transformation officer

, chief strategy and transformation officer Julie Wood , chief people officer

, chief people officer Steve Strammello, chief risk officer

Ray Calvey , chief financial officer

, chief financial officer Chris Mitchell , chief diversity officer

, chief diversity officer Ann Lathrop , marketing and sales leader

, marketing and sales leader Rex Voorheis , chief information security officer

, chief information security officer Steve Keeley , general counsel

, general counsel Justin Bass , chief data science officer

Crowe will also be led by the following:

Nicole Bencik , managing partner, tax

, managing partner, tax Wendy Cama , managing partner, audit & assurance

, managing partner, audit & assurance Josh Cole , managing principal, consulting

, managing principal, consulting Chad Kellar , managing partner, advisory

, managing partner, advisory Tony Klaich , managing partner, markets & industries

For more information on Baer and Torres' vision, please view a video here. The full Crowe leadership team can be viewed here.

About Crowe

Crowe LLP is a public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices around the world. Crowe uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit services to public and private entities. The firm and its subsidiaries also help clients make smart decisions that lead to lasting value with its tax, advisory and consulting services. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the best places to work in the U.S. As an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world, Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world.

SOURCE Crowe LLP

