Crowe elects 24 partners and principals
12:58 ET
CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowe, a public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices around the world, has elected the following 24 new partners and principals. These new roles will be effective April 1, 2019.
- Heather Bossenga, Audit Services, Oak Brook, Illinois
- Clint Brasier, Tax Services, Nashville, Tennessee
- Tracey Coyne, Performance Consulting, Chicago, Illinois
- Jill Czerwinski, Risk Consulting, Oak Brook, Illinois
- Erika Del Giudice, Audit Services, Chicago, Illinois
- Mike Del Giudice, Risk Consulting, Chicago, Illinois
- Katie Glaudel, Audit Services, Oak Brook, Illinois
- Gina Green, Audit Services, Dallas, Texas
- Brian Kerby, Advisory Services, Chicago, Illinois
- Jon Klunk, Tax Services, Oak Brook, Illinois
- Wil Knibloe, Advisory Services, Off-site
- Brittney Kocaj, Tax Services, Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Bob Lavoy, Performance Consulting, Chicago, Illinois
- Ben Matherly, Tax Services, Indianapolis, Indiana
- Brian Myers, Tax Services, Indianapolis, Indiana
- Sindy Nicholson, Audit Services, Denver, Colorado
- JooHee Ohk, Tax Services, Oak Brook, Illinois
- Jeff Palgon, Audit Services, Atlanta, Georgia
- Esteban Salinas, Performance Consulting, Sacramento, California
- Scott Schmucker, Audit Services, Elkhart, Indiana
- Mark Shannon, Firm Risk Management, Off-site
- Christine Smith, Tax Services, Oak Brook, Illinois
- Aazan St. Rose, Audit Services, Miami, Florida
- Travis Ward, Tax Services, Grand Rapids, Michigan
Crowe LLP
Crowe LLP (www.crowe.com) is a public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices around the world. Crowe uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit services to public and private entities. The firm and its subsidiaries also help clients make smart decisions that lead to lasting value with its tax, advisory, risk and performance services. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the best places to work in the U.S. As an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world, Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world.
