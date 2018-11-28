Crowe elects 24 partners and principals

CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowe, a public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices around the world, has elected the following 24 new partners and principals. These new roles will be effective April 1, 2019.

Heather Bossenga , Audit Services, Oak Brook, Illinois

, Audit Services, Clint Brasier , Tax Services, Nashville, Tennessee

, Tax Services, Tracey Coyne , Performance Consulting, Chicago, Illinois

, Performance Consulting, Jill Czerwinski , Risk Consulting, Oak Brook, Illinois

, Risk Consulting, Erika Del Giudice , Audit Services, Chicago, Illinois

, Audit Services, Mike Del Giudice , Risk Consulting, Chicago, Illinois

, Risk Consulting, Katie Glaudel , Audit Services, Oak Brook, Illinois

, Audit Services, Gina Green , Audit Services, Dallas, Texas

, Audit Services, Brian Kerby , Advisory Services, Chicago, Illinois

, Advisory Services, Jon Klunk , Tax Services, Oak Brook, Illinois

, Tax Services, Wil Knibloe , Advisory Services, Off-site

, Advisory Services, Off-site Brittney Kocaj , Tax Services, Fort Lauderdale, Florida

, Tax Services, Bob Lavoy , Performance Consulting, Chicago, Illinois

, Performance Consulting, Ben Matherly , Tax Services, Indianapolis, Indiana

, Tax Services, Brian Myers , Tax Services, Indianapolis, Indiana

, Tax Services, Sindy Nicholson , Audit Services, Denver, Colorado

, Audit Services, JooHee Ohk, Tax Services, Oak Brook, Illinois

Jeff Palgon , Audit Services, Atlanta, Georgia

, Audit Services, Esteban Salinas , Performance Consulting, Sacramento, California

, Performance Consulting, Scott Schmucker , Audit Services, Elkhart, Indiana

, Audit Services, Mark Shannon , Firm Risk Management, Off-site

, Firm Risk Management, Off-site Christine Smith , Tax Services, Oak Brook, Illinois

, Tax Services, Aazan St. Rose, Audit Services, Miami, Florida

Travis Ward , Tax Services, Grand Rapids, Michigan

Crowe LLP (www.crowe.com) is a public accounting, consulting and technology firm with offices around the world. Crowe uses its deep industry expertise to provide audit services to public and private entities. The firm and its subsidiaries also help clients make smart decisions that lead to lasting value with its tax, advisory, risk and performance services. Crowe is recognized by many organizations as one of the best places to work in the U.S. As an independent member of Crowe Global, one of the largest global accounting networks in the world, Crowe serves clients worldwide. The network consists of more than 200 independent accounting and advisory services firms in more than 130 countries around the world.

