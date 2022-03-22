Crowe Reaffirms Commitment to Quality and Professional Standards, Establishing New Firmwide Quality and National Office Delivery Units

The national office – professional standards unit will lead the development of perspectives and points of view to inform stakeholders including policy makers, regulators, and the profession. They will work with the standard-setting and regulatory bodies on activities that impact the profession.

"This realignment allows us to continually elevate the importance of firmwide quality with new dedicated leaders at the same time as we double down on our expertise in professional standards by being more in the market to scale and credentialize our expertise more effectively," said Mark Baer, Crowe CEO. "It reaffirms and bolsters our commitment to quality in everything we do, improves enterprisewide collaboration, and enhances professional development and career opportunities for our people. It's a win-win-win, for our clients, our firm and our people."

