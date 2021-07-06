Crowell & Moring Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification of Information Protection Regulations and Risk Protocols

WASHINGTON, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowell & Moring's iManage Filesite platform has achieved HITRUST CSF Certification status related to the management and security of sensitive data and other information. The certification means the system has been evaluated against more than 270 security controls, including key risk factors impacting information security and compliance, as well as established protocols for maintaining a protected and private network.

The HITRUST CSF is a framework that provides organizations with the needed structure, detail and clarity relating to information protection. Crowell & Moring went through an extensive independent audit process of controls which are considered best practices within the information security space, verifying that firm security policies, procedures, and implemented controls are in place for the iManage Filesite platform.

"We are pleased to receive the HITRUST CSF Certification for our information security policies and procedures," said Philip T. Inglima, chair of Crowell & Moring. "Protecting our client data is paramount to us and the work we do, and this certification demonstrates that we are well-positioned to deliver on this commitment."

As part of the HITRUST CSF Certification process, the firm also received certification against the NIST Cybersecurity Framework, which consists of "standards, guidelines and best practices to manage cybersecurity risk."

About Crowell & Moring LLP

Crowell & Moring LLP is an international law firm with offices in the United States, Europe, MENA, and Asia that represents clients in litigation and arbitration, regulatory and policy, and transactional and corporate matters. The firm is internationally recognized for its representation of Fortune 500 companies in high-stakes litigation and government-facing matters, as well as its ongoing commitment to pro bono service and diversity, equity, and inclusion.

