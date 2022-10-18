Crowell & Moring Honored as International Law Firm of the Year at the Qatar Business Law Forum 2022

DOHA, Qatar, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowell & Moring, one of the largest international firms operating in Qatar, was named International Law Firm of the Year at the LexisNexis Middle East Qatar Business Law Forum dinner and awards ceremony (7th edition) in Doha on 12 October. Crowell was also shortlisted for the Corporate & Commercial Team of the Year award.

The Qatar Business Law Forum Gala Dinner & Awards Ceremony recognizes exceptional achievement within Qatar's legal community. The awards are judged by an independent panel composed of industry leaders, academic practitioners, and government officials.

"As we prepare to celebrate our second anniversary in Doha, we are honored to be recognized by our peers as international law firm of the year and a firm that delivers exceptional results for our clients. Qatar's economy is rapidly growing and diversifying, and our Doha team is committed to helping leading international organizations enter and expand into Qatar, thus connecting Qatar with the world," said Charbel Maakaron, managing partner at Crowell & Moring Doha.

At the awards ceremony, the judges noted that Crowell was awarded based on points recognizing the firm's rapid growth in a short period of time, its commitment to ESG efforts, the launch of Doha's first White Collar and Regulatory Enforcement practice at a global firm, as well as its broad and diverse client base.

"This award is testament to the remarkable achievements of our clients, who are driving opportunities and growth in Qatar, as well as our highly experienced, full-service team, whose knowledge of the local market and commitment to driving investment in Qatar is paramount to our vision and success," said Maakaron.

"Our Doha team is well positioned to assist clients with complex regional and international legal needs. Our local market experience spans decades, and we work closely with Crowell's offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia to handle cross-jurisdictional issues for clients in industry sectors, including hospitality, education, infrastructure, and technology," said Maakaron.

Also at the event, Tarek Saad, Crowell senior counsel, presented Power International Holding with the Legal Department of the Year (Commercial Enterprise) award, which was sponsored by Crowell.

"We congratulate Power International Holding and all QBLF winners and honorable mentions at this year's ceremony. We look forward to future opportunities to recognize excellence within Qatar's legal market," said Saad.

Prior to the awards ceremony, Dr. David Ramm, a partner in Crowell & Moring's London office and a member of the firm's Corporate Group, addressed the Forum's conference on "Corporate Venture Capital and Investing in Technology." Ramm is a former scientist and engineer who advises clients on private equity, venture capital, and M&A transactions with a primary focus on the technology sector.

"As Qatar prioritizes the IT sector in its national agenda, it is critical to bring cross-disciplinary teams together who understand the intersection of technology, the law, and the local Qatari market," said Maakaron.

