Crowell & Moring Launches Biden First 100 Days Series

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowell & Moring is offering clients an array of breaking news updates, in-depth analyses, and forward-looking insights into President Biden's first 100 days in office.

The firm's bipartisan team of government affairs advisors and lawyers will take clients behind the curtain for an in-depth look at President Biden's agenda and its potential impact on business. The Biden First 100 Days series will include an ongoing rotation of client alerts, webinars, and articles on issues, including COVID-19, the economic recovery, the corporate tax rate, and the future regulatory environment.

"The Biden administration knows it is facing significant short-term problems, but it is also facing equally significant long-term opportunities," said Jim Flood, chair of the firm's Government Affairs Practice and former counsel to Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY). "They need to solve and get out of a pandemic as quickly as possible, which will be at least half of their first year, if not longer. They also need to help the country recover from a major economic recession and balance other Democratic priorities. As executive orders are rolled out and legislative developments unfold, we will be discussing what it means for business."

The first webinar in the series, "A Look at the Laws Impacting the New Administration's Regulatory Priorities," will feature a discussion on the legal issues the Biden administration will face in undoing the Trump administration's rules and policies and in advancing its own agenda through executive actions and the courts. It will be held at noon ET on January 22.

"Businesses are going to be watching the Biden administration's first 100 days very closely. We're expecting a flurry of activity from the White House, with many new executive orders and other actions that will impact the economy in some way," said W. Scott Douglas, senior policy director of Crowell & Moring's Government Affairs practice and former finance director for Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY).

To learn more and register for updates from the series, visit Crowell & Moring's Biden First 100 Days page.

