Crown & Caliber, Celebrity Chef Alton Brown, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Musician John Oates and Watchmaker Cameron Weiss Auction Watches to Support Those Affected by COVID-19
Watches donated through Giving Time Auctions will raise money for Giving Kitchen and MusiCares
May 30, 2020, 07:00 ET
ATLANTA, May 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The lives of those who work in the music and food service industries have been upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. Celebrity chef Alton Brown, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame musician John Oates, and watchmaker Cameron Weiss have come together to support these industries with watch retailer Crown & Caliber to auction off their personal timepieces, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to MusiCares and Giving Kitchen.
The Giving Time auctions have already raised more than $25,000 from previous Alton Brown and Crown & Caliber watch donations. The second auction is taking place on a new platform showcasing stories of each watch and an enhanced bidding experience.
"Giving Time auctions allow us to continue our commitment to making a positive and lasting impact on our community during a time of great need," said Hamilton Powell, CEO and Founder of Crown & Caliber. "The generosity of these donors, who have given their personal timepieces to help others, is inspiring and we are honored to come alongside them."
The Brown and Crown & Caliber watches will be auctioned off to support Giving Kitchen, which provides emergency assistance to food service workers in Atlanta through financial support and a network of community resources. The watches from Weiss and Oates will be auctioned off to benefit MusiCares, the affiliated charitable foundation of The Recording Academy that has established a COVID-19 relief fund. Additionally, an anonymous donor has given two additional timepieces, increasing the opportunities for people to support these two charities. All watches purchased through Giving Time will come with a one-year warranty through Crown & Caliber.
The watches up for the Giving Time auctions are:
- Alton Brown's Weiss American Issue Standard Field Watch
- John Oates' Porsche Design 1919 Chronotimer Flyback
- Cameron Weiss's Weiss Limited Edition Titanium Field Watch Prototype
- A Rolex Datejust from Crown & Caliber
- A Bremont Supermarine from an anonymous donor
- A Grand Seiko SBGV019G from an anonymous donor
The Giving Time auctions can be found at givingtime.crownandcaliber.com. Bidding on the watches will end at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 2.
