Crown & Caliber, Celebrity Chef Alton Brown, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Musician John Oates and Watchmaker Cameron Weiss Auction Watches to Support Those Affected by COVID-19

ATLANTA, May 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The lives of those who work in the music and food service industries have been upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. Celebrity chef Alton Brown, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame musician John Oates, and watchmaker Cameron Weiss have come together to support these industries with watch retailer Crown & Caliber to auction off their personal timepieces, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to MusiCares and Giving Kitchen.

Watch retailer Crown & Caliber partnering with celebrities to auction off watches to support those affected by COVID-19.

The Giving Time auctions have already raised more than $25,000 from previous Alton Brown and Crown & Caliber watch donations. The second auction is taking place on a new platform showcasing stories of each watch and an enhanced bidding experience.

"Giving Time auctions allow us to continue our commitment to making a positive and lasting impact on our community during a time of great need," said Hamilton Powell, CEO and Founder of Crown & Caliber. "The generosity of these donors, who have given their personal timepieces to help others, is inspiring and we are honored to come alongside them."

The Brown and Crown & Caliber watches will be auctioned off to support Giving Kitchen, which provides emergency assistance to food service workers in Atlanta through financial support and a network of community resources. The watches from Weiss and Oates will be auctioned off to benefit MusiCares, the affiliated charitable foundation of The Recording Academy that has established a COVID-19 relief fund. Additionally, an anonymous donor has given two additional timepieces, increasing the opportunities for people to support these two charities. All watches purchased through Giving Time will come with a one-year warranty through Crown & Caliber.

The watches up for the Giving Time auctions are:

Alton Brown's Weiss American Issue Standard Field Watch

Weiss American Issue Standard Field Watch John Oates' Porsche Design 1919 Chronotimer Flyback

Porsche Design 1919 Chronotimer Flyback Cameron Weiss's Weiss Limited Edition Titanium Field Watch Prototype

Weiss Limited Edition Titanium Field Watch Prototype A Rolex Datejust from Crown & Caliber

A Bremont Supermarine from an anonymous donor

A Grand Seiko SBGV019G from an anonymous donor

The Giving Time auctions can be found at givingtime.crownandcaliber.com. Bidding on the watches will end at 3 p.m. Tuesday, June 2.

