Crown Aesthetics, proud provider of ProGen PRP™ Advantage and SkinPen® Precision, announces partnership with Cosmetic Skin & Surgery Center

DALLAS, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Aesthetics, a division of Crown Laboratories, is thrilled to announce that Dr. Jeffrey Rapaport, Medical Director and Founder of Cosmetic Skin & Surgery Center, will be partnering with Crown Laboratories' Medical Affairs team to help support our customers' practices with medical education, clinical support and KOL development. This partnership will support the development of a suite of medical education events focusing on the significant benefits offered by both ProGen PRP™ Advantage and SkinPen® Precision1. These events will also focus on presenting scientifically validated data on Crown Aesthetics devices as well as driving awareness of key factors to consider when purchasing a Platelet Rich Plasma system or microneedling device.

Dr. Rapaport has been a practicing dermatologist since 1981 and is certified by the American Board of Dermatology. Providing treatment to 4,800 patients per year, each patient has benefited from his talent, experience, dedication, and high standards of excellence, particularly in Aesthetic PRP and hair restoration for which he is widely recognized as one of the leading experts in North America. A Fellow of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, Dr. Rapaport has consistently been a leader in Aesthetic Surgery.

"I offer my patients only the highest quality, safest, and best treatment options," said Dr. Rapaport. "Crown's products, like ProGen PRP and SkinPen, are no exception. Their quality and attention to safety far surpass other devices on the market and ProGen's effectiveness at delivering platelets is second to none. This partnership is perfect for my practice and my patients. In fact, I am partnering with Crown Aesthetics to help other physicians interested in PRP achieve the same great results that I am seeing with my ProGen patients."

"Dr. Rapaport is a leader in the field of Aesthetic Dermatology and PRP and we are honored to partner with him to support our partners globally," said Joe Proctor, President of Crown Aesthetics. "We created a higher safety standard within the microneedling space and have followed suit with PRP by enacting strict protocols with ProGen, including moving all of our PRP manufacturing to the United States. To have one of the top PRP specialists in the country excited to work with ProGen PRP is extremely validating."

1 ProGen PRP™ Advantage is a US FDA 510k cleared Platelet Rich Plasma system indicated for the rapid preparation of autologous Platelet Rich Plasma from a small sample of blood at the patient's point of care. Made in the USA, ProGen Advantage is an easy to use, single spin system that features 15ml and 30ml tubes, yielding 7-15ml of PRP. With ProGen Advantage, physicians are now able to deliver Platelet Rich Plasma procedures more efficiently and conveniently. ProGen Advantage is manufactured in an ISO13485 certified manufacturing facility in Irvine, CA and sterilized by STERIS Applied Sterilization. Crown Aesthetics is proud to have the most comprehensive platelet rich plasma offering in the aesthetic space, all made in the USA.

SkinPen Precision is the first-to-market and US FDA-cleared microneedling device clinically proven to improve the appearance of wrinkles of the neck for Fitzpatrick skin types II - IV and to improve the appearance of facial acne scars in adults with all Fitzpatrick skin types aged 22 years and older. SkinPen has passed more than 90 validated tests to set the standard in microneedling. Ergonomically designed based on professional feedback, SkinPen's ultrasonically sealed hand piece reduces the risk of fluid transfer from the patient to the pen. SkinPen's superior cartridge was designed to inhibit the entrance of fluids into the device which, along with the BioSheath and routine cleaning, help to prevent potential cross-contamination. The patented cartridge features proprietary technology that includes 14 stainless steel needles that have been validated to stay sharp for a least 80 minutes. With patient safety top-of-mind, the single-use lockout feature eliminates the possibility of double usage and cross-contamination. This safe and versatile treatment can be performed on patients year-round.

