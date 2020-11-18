Crown Aesthetics Proudly Announces Class IIa CE Certification For BSI Evaluated Microneedling System, SkinPen® Precision

"With SkinPen's advanced microneedling technology, we continue to set a higher standard in patient care." - Joe Proctor Tweet this

Since its inception, Crown Aesthetics has been well-known for its commitment to safety and innovation, ensuring its robust clinical trial program scientifically validates new product indications. As when Crown Aesthetics developed the first FDA-cleared SkinPen Precision microneedling device, its trials continue to go beyond required safety measures, setting a new standard for patented device features and technology. This award-winning device continues to prove why it is an aesthetic favorite. Visit SkinPen to learn about its international solutions and more.

Crown Aesthetics' non-invasive innovations also include the platelet-rich plasma systems ProGen PRP™ Advantage and the post-microneedling protocol SKINFUSE®, which act as "gateway" products that draw new consumers and revenue to practices. Based in Dallas, Texas, Crown Aesthetics sets industry standards for efficacy, safety, and innovation, which allows their dedicated physician partners to consistently deliver the best aesthetic care in the business.

About Crown

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skin care company is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, beauty, and therapeutic skin care products that improve the quality of life for its customers. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it is poised to become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for seven years and has expanded its distribution to over 38 countries. For more information about Crown or its products, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

About Crown Aesthetics

Crown Aesthetics, the premier medical aesthetics company, is dedicated to helping leading aesthetic practices around the world grow their businesses. We do that by delivering dramatic results in rejuvenation and restoration. Our non-invasive innovations – SkinPen®, the first FDA-cleared microneedling device; the post-microneedling protocol SKINFUSE®; and the platelet-rich plasma (PRP) system ProGen Advantage – act as "gateway" products that draw new consumers to practices. Based in Dallas, Texas, Crown Aesthetics sets industry standards for efficacy, safety, and innovation. As a result, our customers consistently deliver the best aesthetic care in the business. For more information, please visit www.crownaesthetics.com.

