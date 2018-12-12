Crown Battery Moves Chicagoland Branch Distribution Center to New Location

CHICAGO, Dec. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Battery, the world's leading manufacturer of 99% recyclable batteries, announced today that it would be moving its Chicagoland SLI distribution center from Villa Park to Lombard, IL. The new location will open for business on Friday, December 14, 2018.

"We moved our Chicago location to serve our Chicagoland and Central states customers better," says John Connell, Vice President, SLI Products Group. "This strategic move will double our facility size. And that will ensure we're equipped for growing demand. In addition, the move will improve support, enhance deliveries to our customers, and expand distribution."

Says Hal Hawk, CEO and President of Crown Battery, "We'd like to thank Lombard Village officials for all their assistance and support during the move. They were instrumental in helping us secure the required approvals and making the transition easy. With this new building, we'll have the space, features, and location to retain talent and support customers in Chicagoland and beyond."

The new Crown Battery Branch is located at:

1021 N. DUPAGE AVENUE

LOMBARD, IL 60148

Phone: 630.530.8060

About Crown Battery Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Since 1926, Fremont-based Crown Battery is the leading manufacturer of advanced-technology, lead-acid batteries. Every Crown battery is manufactured in Fremont, OH at the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified plant. Crown Battery serves six continents in markets including renewable energy, electric vehicles, floor-care, marine, commercial truck, automotive aftermarket, material handling, mining, and railroad. For more information, visit http://www.crownbattery.com.

For further information, contact:

Tony Zarembski

734.926.5105

anthonyzarembski@gmail.com

Related Images

crown-battery-logo.jpg

Crown Battery logo

robotics-improve-assembly.png

Robotics improve assembly precision in all SLI batteries

Related Links

Crown Battery

SOURCE Crown Battery Manufacturing

Related Links

http://www.crownbattery.com

