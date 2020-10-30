CROWN CASTLE INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Crown Castle International Corp. - CCI

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI).

On February 26, 2020, the Company disclosed that it would have to restate "financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, and unaudited financial information for the quarterly and year-to-date periods in the year ended December 31, 2018 and for the first three quarters in the year ended December 31, 2019" because its historical accounting practice for tower installation services was not acceptable under GAAP. Then, on May 1, 2020, the Company disclosed in its Form 10Q quarterly report for the period ended March 31, 2020 that it received a subpoena from the SEC in September 2019 seeking "certain documents from 2015 through the present, primarily related to the Company's long-standing capitalization and expense policies for tenant upgrades and installations in its services business."

The Company has been sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Crown Castle's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to Crown Castle's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of Crown Castle shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn ([email protected]), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-cci/ to learn more.

