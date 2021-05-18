Crown Holdings, Inc. Provides Registration Information for Upcoming Investor Event

YARDLEY, Pa., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. will present to the investment community on Thursday, May 27, 2021 from 9:00am-12:00pm Eastern Daylight Time during its virtual investor event. Crown senior management will discuss trends, opportunities and key metrics of the Company followed by a question-and-answer session.

To register for the event, please access the following link:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=A4EF8519-77FC-446C-823E-06F7FD0908C0

The registration link is also available on the Company's website at www.crowncork.com

About Crown Holdings, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Yardley, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.crowncork.com.

