Crown Holdings, Inc. Provides Registration Information for Upcoming Investor Event
May 18, 2021, 15:15 ET
YARDLEY, Pa., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. will present to the investment community on Thursday, May 27, 2021 from 9:00am-12:00pm Eastern Daylight Time during its virtual investor event. Crown senior management will discuss trends, opportunities and key metrics of the Company followed by a question-and-answer session.
To register for the event, please access the following link:
https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=A4EF8519-77FC-446C-823E-06F7FD0908C0
The registration link is also available on the Company's website at www.crowncork.com
About Crown Holdings, Inc.
Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Yardley, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.crowncork.com.
For more information, contact:
Thomas A. Kelly, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, (215) 698-5341, or
Thomas T. Fischer, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs, (215) 552-3720
SOURCE Crown Holdings, Inc.
Share this article