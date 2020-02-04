Crown Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2019 Results

YARDLEY, Pa., Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

Highlights

Fourth quarter earnings per share of $0.64 versus $0.40 in 2018

Fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.04 versus $1.00 in 2018

Full year cash from operations of $1.2 billion ; record adjusted free cash flow of $754 million

Beverage can volumes up 7% in quarter, 3% for the year

Deleveraging plans on target

Beverage can capacity projects on schedule

Beverage can volumes expected to be up more than 5% in 2020

Increase in 2020 capital spending to support growing beverage can demand

Fourth Quarter Results

Net sales in the fourth quarter were $2,791 million compared to $2,734 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, reflecting a 7% increase in beverage can volumes.

Income from operations was $199 million in the quarter compared to $218 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Segment income was $285 million in the fourth quarter compared to $279 million in the prior year fourth quarter.

Commenting on the quarter, Timothy J. Donahue, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "The Company had a strong year in 2019, with fourth quarter overall performance in line with expectations, as strong operating results in Americas Beverage offset underperformance in the European Food business. Also, as planned, we reduced inventories in our Transit Packaging business in anticipation of a softness in manufacturing activity which, while having an adverse impact on segment income, helped the Company achieve record cash flow in 2019. Beverage can volumes were particularly robust in Brazil, Europe, Southeast Asia and the United States, as consumers in both emerging and developed markets continue to increasingly prefer cans over other packaging options. Our full year adjusted free cash flow of over $750 million allowed us to continue to reduce debt and meet our deleveraging targets.

"In 2019, the North American beverage can industry grew at its fastest pace in 25 years. This expansion was driven by a growing proportion of new beverage products being introduced in cans versus other packaging formats, which is expected to continue. To meet these increasing requirements in North America, we installed a new aluminum beverage can line at our Weston, Ontario plant which began production last month and are adding a third line at our Nichols, New York facility which will commence operations during the second quarter of this year. In addition, Crown holds beverage can leadership positions in a number of faster-growing developing regions, and we have established an excellent platform for further growth in the coming years. To meet this rising demand, during November 2019 the Company commenced operations at a new facility in Rio Verde, Brazil and has begun construction of a new beverage can plant in Nong Khae, Thailand which will begin production during the third quarter of 2020. Lastly, our multi-year project to convert beverage can capacity in Spain from steel to aluminum now nears completion. Both lines in the Seville plant, which have multi-size capability, will be in commercial production early in the second quarter.

"Looking ahead, we are excited about 2020. Beverage cans are the world's most sustainable and responsible beverage packaging format and, with the commercialization of significant new capacity, Crown is poised to continue to benefit from the global growth in beverage cans. Moreover, our other global metal packaging and transit businesses continue generating significant and stable free cash flow, funding beverage can expansion and rapid deleveraging."

Interest expense was $88 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $102 million in 2018 primarily due to lower debt levels in the current year.

Net income attributable to Crown Holdings in the fourth quarter was $87 million compared to $53 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. Reported diluted earnings per share were $0.64 in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $0.40 in 2018. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.04 compared to $1.00 in 2018.

A reconciliation from net income and diluted earnings per share to adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share is provided below.

Full Year Results

Net sales for the full year of 2019 increased to $11,665 million compared to $11,151 million in 2018 primarily due to the impact of the Signode acquisition, partially offset by $254 million of unfavorable currency translation.

Income from operations was $1,196 million in 2019 compared to $1,096 million in 2018. Segment income in 2019 increased to $1,381 million over the $1,328 million in the prior year period, reflecting the impact of the Signode acquisition offset by $24 million of unfavorable currency translation.

Interest expense was $378 million for 2019 compared to $384 million in 2018 primarily due to lower interest rates offset by higher average outstanding debt from borrowings incurred to finance the Signode acquisition.

Net income attributable to Crown Holdings in 2019 was $510 million compared to $439 million in 2018. Reported diluted earnings per share were $3.78 compared to $3.28 in 2018. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $5.11 compared to $5.20 in 2018.

Outlook

The Company currently expects 2020 adjusted diluted earnings per share in the range of $5.40 to $5.60. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the 2020 first quarter are expected to be in the range of $0.90 to $1.00.

The adjusted effective income tax rate for 2020 is expected to be between 24% and 25%.

Cash provided by operating activities is currently expected to be approximately $1,200 million for 2020 with capital spending of approximately $600 million.

Non-GAAP Measures

Segment income, adjusted free cash flow, net leverage ratio, adjusted net income, the adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA are not defined terms under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP measures). Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for income from operations, net income, diluted earnings per share, effective tax rates, cash flow or leverage ratio data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to calculations of similarly titled measures by other companies.

The Company views segment income as the principal measure of the performance of its operations and adjusted free cash flow and net leverage ratio as the principal measure of its liquidity. The Company considers all of these measures in the allocation of resources. Adjusted free cash flow has certain limitations, however, including that it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements, are not deducted from the measure. The amount of mandatory versus discretionary expenditures can vary significantly between periods. The Company believes that adjusted net income, the adjusted effective tax rate and adjusted diluted earnings per share are useful in evaluating the Company's operations as these measures are adjusted for items that affect comparability between periods. Reconciliations of estimated adjusted diluted earnings per share for the first quarter and full year of 2020 to estimated diluted earnings per share on a GAAP basis are not provided in this release due to the unavailability of estimates of the following, the timing and magnitude of which the Company is unable to reliably forecast without unreasonable efforts, which are excluded from estimated adjusted diluted earnings per share and could have a significant impact on earnings per share on a GAAP basis: gains or losses on the sale of businesses or other assets, restructuring and other costs, asset impairment charges, asbestos-related charges, losses from early extinguishment of debt, pension settlement and curtailment charges, the tax and noncontrolling interest impact of the items above, and the impact of tax law changes or other tax matters. The Company believes that adjusted free cash flow and net leverage ratio provide meaningful measures of liquidity and a useful basis for assessing the Company's ability to fund its activities, including the financing of acquisitions, debt repayments, share repurchases or possible future dividends. Segment income, adjusted free cash flow, net leverage ratio, the adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA are derived from the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations and Cash Flows and Consolidated Balance Sheets, as applicable, and reconciliations to segment income, adjusted free cash flow, net leverage ratio, the adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA can be found within this release.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call tomorrow, February 5, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (EST) to discuss this news release. Forward-looking and other material information may be discussed on the conference call. The dial-in numbers for the conference call are (630) 395-0194 or toll-free (888) 324-8108 and the access password is "packaging." A live webcast of the call will be made available to the public on the internet at the Company's website, www.crowncork.com. A replay of the conference call will be available for a one-week period ending at midnight on February 12. The telephone numbers for the replay are (402) 998-0478 or toll free (800) 759-4056.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all other information in this press release consists of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including the future impact of currency translation; the continuation of performance and market trends in 2020, including consumer preference for beverage cans and increasing global beverage can demand and demand in Brazil, Europe, Southeast Asia, and the United States; the Company's ability to successfully complete and begin production at capacity expansion projects within expected timelines and budgets in the U.S. and Thailand and the Company's ability to generate expected earnings and cash flow in 2020 that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the statements made in this press release or the actual results of operations or financial condition of the Company to differ are discussed under the caption "Forward Looking Statements" in the Company's Form 10-K Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in subsequent filings made prior to or after the date hereof. The Company does not intend to review or revise any particular forward-looking statement in light of future events.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations, Balance Sheets, Statements of Cash Flows, Segment Information and Supplemental Data follow.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in millions, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net sales $2,791

$2,734

$11,665

$11,151















Cost of products sold 2,267

2,224

9,349

9,028 Depreciation and amortization 124

120

490

425 Selling and administrative expense 161

156

631

558 Restructuring and other 40

16

(1)

44 Income from operations (1) 199

218

1,196

1,096 Pension settlements and curtailments 7

42

30

42 Other pension and postretirement (6)

(20)

(17)

(67) Foreign exchange 3

4

9

18 Earnings before interest and taxes 195

192

1,174

1,103 Interest expense 88

102

378

384 Interest income (5)

(4)

(17)

(21) Loss from early extinguishment of debt 21





27



Income before income taxes 91

94

786

740 Provision for income taxes (24)

20

166

216 Equity earnings 1

1

5

4 Net income 116

75

625

528 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (29)

(22)

(115)

(89) Net income attributable to Crown Holdings $87

$53

$510

$439 Earnings per share attributable to Crown Holdings common shareholders:













Basic $0.65

$0.40

$3.81

$3.28 Diluted $0.64

$0.40

$3.78

$3.28





















Weighted average common shares outstanding:

Basic 133,987,700 133,738,344

133,888,302 133,640,902

Diluted 135,187,487 134,095,905

134,884,969 133,878,064

Actual common shares outstanding 135,577,878 135,173,948

135,577,878 135,173,948







(1) A reconciliation from income from operations to segment income follows.

Consolidated Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited) (in millions)



Reconciliation from Income from Operations to Segment Income

The Company views segment income, as defined below, as a principal measure of performance of its operations and for the allocation of resources. Segment income is defined by the Company as income from operations adjusted to exclude intangibles amortization charges, provisions for asbestos and restructuring and other, and the impact of fair value adjustments to inventory acquired in an acquisition.



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Income from operations $ 199

$ 218

$ 1,196

$ 1,096 Intangibles amortization

46



45



186



148 Fair value adjustment to inventory (1)



















40 Provision for restructuring and other

40



16



(1)



44 Segment income $ 285

$ 279

$ 1,381

$ 1,328

(1) Included in cost of products sold



Segment Information

Net Sales Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Americas Beverage $ 856

$ 804

$ 3,369

$ 3,282 European Beverage

332



295



1,497



1,489 European Food

400



417



1,887



1,982 Asia Pacific

331



326



1,290



1,316 Transit Packaging

549



595



2,274



1,800 Total reportable segments

2,468



2,437



10,317



9,869 Non-reportable segments (2)

323



297



1,348



1,282 Total net sales $ 2,791

$ 2,734

$ 11,665

$ 11,151

























Segment Income













































Americas Beverage $ 148

$ 118

$ 534

$ 454 European Beverage

27



13



190



193 European Food

16



26



205



257 Asia Pacific

51



49



194



186 Transit Packaging

63



80



290



255 Total reportable segments

305



286



1,413



1,345 Non-reportable segments (2)

23



20



126



122 Corporate and other unallocated items

(43)



(27)



(158)



(139) Total segment income $ 285

$ 279

$ 1,381

$ 1,328

(2) Includes the Company's food can and closures businesses in North America, aerosol can businesses in North America and

Europe, promotional packaging business in Europe, and tooling and equipment operations in the U.S. and United Kingdom.

Consolidated Supplemental Data (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share data)



Reconciliation from Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

The following table reconciles reported net income and diluted earnings per share attributable to the Company to adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share, as used elsewhere in this release.





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income/diluted earnings per share attributable to Crown Holdings, as reported

$87

$0.64

$53

$0.40

$510

$3.78

$439

$3.28 Intangibles amortization (1)

46

0.34

45

0.34

186

1.38

148

1.11 Fair value adjustment to inventory (2)

























40

0.30 Restructuring and other (3)

40

0.30

16

0.12

(1)

(0.01)

44

0.33 Pension settlements and curtailments (4)

7

0.05

42

0.31

30

0.22

42

0.31 Acquisition costs (5)

























24

0.18 Loss from early extinguishment of debt (6)

21

0.16









27

0.20







Income taxes (7)

(59)

(0.44)

(22)

(0.17)

(79)

(0.58)

(40)

(0.30) Noncontrolling interests (8)

(1)

(0.01)









16

0.12

(1)

(0.01) Adjusted net income/diluted earnings per share

$141

$1.04

$134

$1.00

$689

$5.11

$696

$5.20

































Effective tax rate as reported

(26.4)%





21.3%





21.1%





29.2%



Adjusted effective tax rate (9)

17.1%





21.3%





23.8%





24.7%







Adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and the adjusted effective tax rate are non-GAAP measures and are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, diluted earnings per share and effective tax rates determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to evaluate the performance of the Company's ongoing business.



(1) In the fourth quarter and full year of 2019, the Company recorded charges of $45 million ($34 million net of tax) and $181 million ($135 million net of tax) for intangibles arising from acquisitions. Also in the fourth quarter and full year of 2019, the Company recorded charges of $1 million ($1 million net of tax) and $5 million ($4 million net of tax) for accelerated depreciation related to the planned shutdown of a steel beverage can operation in Spain. In the fourth quarter and full year of 2018, the Company recorded charges of $45 million ($35 million net of tax) and $148 million ($111 million net of tax) for intangibles amortization.



(2) In the second quarter of 2018, the Company recorded a charge of $40 million ($29 million net of tax) in cost of products sold for fair value adjustment

related to the sale of inventory acquired in its acquisition of Signode.



(3) In the fourth quarter and full year of 2019, the Company recorded net restructuring and other charges of $40 million ($36 million net of tax) and gains of $1 million ($10 million charge net of tax). The fourth quarter included a charge of $25 million for goodwill impairment in the European Aerosols and Promotional Packaging reporting unit, and restructuring and other charges of $15 million. In addition to the goodwill charge, the full year also included gains of $50 million arising from favorable court rulings in lawsuits brought by the Company's Brazilian subsidiaries claiming they were overcharged by local tax authorities for indirect taxes paid in prior years, offset by other net charges of $24 million primarily related to restructuring actions. In the fourth quarter and full year of 2018, the Company recorded net restructuring and other charges of $16 million ($12 million net of tax) and $44 million ($35 million net of tax) including $22 million of transaction costs for the year in connection with its acquisition of Signode.



(4) In the fourth quarter and full year of 2019, the Company recorded charges of $7 million ($6 million net of tax) and $44 million ($37 million net of tax) arising from pension plan settlements. In the first quarter of 2019, the Company recorded a curtailment gain of $14 million ($12 million net of tax) in connection with the closure of a defined benefit pension plan to future accrual for active members. In the fourth quarter of 2018, the Company recorded pension and postretirement charges of $42 million ($35 million net of tax) arising from pension liability settlements.



(5) In the first quarter of 2018, the Company recorded a charge of $15 million ($10 million net of tax) for net losses arising from its hedge of the U.S. dollar purchase price of its acquisition of Signode. Also in the first quarter of 2018, the Company incurred net charges of $9 million ($7 million net of tax) for pre-acquisition interest carrying costs on borrowings to finance the acquisition.



(6) In the fourth quarter and full year of 2019, the Company recorded charges of $21 million ($15 million net of tax) and $27 million ($20 million net of tax) for the write off of deferred financing fees in connection with the repayment of a portion of its term loans.



(7) In the fourth quarter and full year of 2019, the Company recorded income tax benefits of $22 million and $48 million related to the items described above. Also in the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company recorded benefits of $37 million primarily related to a deferred tax valuation allowance release arising from an internal debt restructuring. In the third quarter of 2019, the Company recorded a tax benefit of $9 million arising from tax law changes in India. In the second quarter of 2019, the Company recorded a charge of $15 million to settle a tax contingency arising from a transaction that occurred prior to its acquisition of Signode. In the fourth quarter and full year of 2018, the Company recorded income tax benefits of $21 million and $71 million related to the items described above. Also in the fourth quarter and full year of 2018, the Company recorded income tax benefits of $1 million and charges of $31 million related to taxes on the distribution of foreign earnings, including an adjustment for the impact of the "Tax Cut and Jobs Act."



(8) In the fourth quarter and full year of 2019, the Company recorded noncontrolling interest benefits of $1 million and expense of $16 million related to the items described above. In the full year of 2018, the Company recorded a noncontrolling interest benefit of $1 million related to the items described above.



(9) Income tax effects on adjusted net income were calculated using the applicable tax rates of the underlying jurisdictions.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Condensed & Unaudited) (in millions) December 31, 2019 (1)

2018 Assets













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 607



$ 607 Receivables, net



1,528





1,602 Inventories



1,626





1,690 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



241





180 Total current assets



4,002





4,079















Goodwill and intangible assets, net



6,445





6,635 Property, plant and equipment, net



3,887





3,745 Other non-current assets



1,148





803 Total

$ 15,482



$ 15,262















Liabilities and equity













Current liabilities













Short-term debt

$ 75



$ 89 Current maturities of long-term debt



62





86 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



3,762





3,738 Total current liabilities



3,899





3,913















Long-term debt, excluding current maturities



7,818





8,517 Other non-current liabilities



1,673





1,546















Noncontrolling interests



379





349 Crown Holdings shareholders' equity



1,713





937 Total equity



2,092





1,286 Total

$ 15,482



$ 15,262





(1) On January 1, 2019, the Company adopted new lease accounting guidance resulting in increases in other non-

current assets and other non-current liabilities of $220. Prior period amounts have not been recast and

continue to be reported in accordance with accounting guidance in effect for those periods.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Condensed & Unaudited) (in millions) Year ended December 31,











2019

2018























Cash flows from operating activities





















Net income











$ 625

$ 528 Depreciation and amortization













490



425 Restructuring and other













(1)



44 Pension expense













66



45 Pension contributions













(23)



(20) Stock-based compensation













29



27 Working capital changes and other













(23)



(478)























Net cash provided by operating activities (1)













1,163



571























Cash flows from investing activities





















Capital expenditures













(432)



(462) Beneficial interest in transferred receivables



















490 Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired













(11)



(3,912) Proceeds from sale of assets













47



36 Other













22



5























Net cash used for investing activities













(374)



(3,843)























Cash flows from financing activities





















Net change in debt













(639)



3,680 Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests













(101)



(60) Common stock repurchased













(7)



(4) Debt issue costs













(18)



(70) Other, net













(21)



(13)























Net cash provided by/(used for) financing activities













(786)



3,533























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents













1



(37)























Net change in cash and cash equivalents













4



224 Cash and cash equivalents at January 1













659



435























Cash and cash equivalents at December 31 (2)











$ 663

$ 659

























(1) Adjusted free cash flow is defined by the Company as net cash from operating activities plus beneficial interest in transferred receivables

less capital expenditures and certain other items. A reconciliation from net cash from operating activities to adjusted free cash flow for

the three months and full year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018 follows.

(2) Cash and cash equivalents includes $56 and $52 of restricted cash at December 31, 2019 and 2018.



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net cash from operating activities $962

$803

$1,163

$571 Beneficial interest in transferred receivables (3)











490 Acquisition costs











22 Adjusted cash from operating activities 962

803

1,163

1,083 Interest included in investing activities (4) 2

15

23

15 Capital expenditures (190)

(157)

(432)

(462) Adjusted free cash flow $774

$661

$754

$636















(3) Subsequent to amendments to the Company's receivables securitization program during the third quarter of 2018, certain activity that

was previously reported as investing activity is now reported as operating activity.



(4) Interest benefit of cross currency swaps included in investing activities.

Consolidated Supplemental Data (Unaudited) (in millions, except per share data)



Impact of Foreign Currency Translation by Segment (1) – Favorable/(Unfavorable)

























Three Months Ended



Year Ended



December 31, 2019



December 31, 2019





Net Sales



Segment

Income



Net Sales



Segment

Income

























Americas Beverage $5



$1



$(20)



$(2)

European Beverage (3)









(56)



(5)

European Food (9)



1



(102)



(11)

Asia Pacific 4



1



(1)







Transit Packaging (6)



(1)



(58)



(7)

Corporate and Non-Reportable (1)









(17)



1



$(10)



$2



$(254)



$(24)































(1) The impact of foreign currency translation represents the difference between actual current year U.S. dollar results and pro forma amounts assuming constant foreign currency exchange rates for translation in both periods. In order to compute the difference, the Company compares actual U.S. dollar results to an amount calculated by multiplying or dividing, as appropriate, the current U.S. dollar results by current year average foreign exchange rates and then multiplying or dividing, as appropriate, those amounts by the applicable prior year average foreign exchange rates.

Comparative Results for Transit Packaging



Revenue

Segment Income

Depreciation (2)

2019

2018

2017

2019

2018

2017

2019

2018

2017 Q1 $569

$588

$526

$73

$79

$76

$15

$13

$12 Q2 592

620

575

80

94

80

14

14

13 Q3 564

585

565

74

81

82

13

15

12 Q4 549

595

566

63

80

82

15

14

13

$2,274

$2,388

$2,232

$290

$334

$320

$57

$56

$50













(2) Amount of depreciation expense included in segment income.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA



2019

2018 Income from operations $1,196

$1,096 Add:





Intangibles amortization 186

148 Fair value adjustment to inventory



40 Provision for restructuring and other (1)

44 Segment income 1,381

1,328 Other pension and postretirement 17

67 Depreciation 304

277 Adjusted EBITDA $1,702

$1,672

