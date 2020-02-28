Crown Holdings To Build New Beverage Can Plant In Kentucky

YARDLEY, Pa., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) (Crown) (www.crowncork.com), announced today that it will build a new beverage can manufacturing facility in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The state-of-the-art plant will supply beverage cans to the Company's customers serving a variety of categories including sparkling water, energy drinks, carbonated soft drinks, teas, nutritional beverages, hard seltzers, craft beers and cocktails.

"Beverage can growth in North America is being driven by the growing proportion of new products being introduced in cans versus other packaging, as both customers and consumers recognize the inherent portability, durability and sustainability of the beverage can," said Timothy J. Donahue, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This new facility demonstrates Crown's commitment to support its customers in meeting this growing demand. On behalf of Crown, I would like to thank our many partners for their enthusiasm and responsiveness in this initiative, including Governor Beshear, the City of Bowling Green, the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce, Warren County, the Commonwealth of Kentucky, the Tennessee Valley Authority and Warren Rural Electrical Cooperative Corporation."

Located in the Kentucky Transpark, the 327,000 square foot facility is expected to begin operations in the second quarter of 2021 and create 126 new jobs.

About Crown Holdings, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Yardley, Pennsylvania.

