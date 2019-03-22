Crown Named To CDP's 2018 Climate Change "Management" Tier

YARDLEY, Pa., March 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The ongoing efforts of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) (Crown) (www.crowncork.com) to reduce its energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions have been recognized with a "B" ranking from CDP's 2018 Climate Change Evaluation Program. Based on a scale from A to F, Crown's score places it in the "Management" tier – the second-highest level that can be attained. It also positions the Company's performance above the general average achieved by reporting companies (B-) in this cycle as well as the North American regional average of C. This year, 6,937 companies responded to the CDP Climate Change questionnaire.

Crown's submission reflects data collected from its operations in 38 countries for the period of January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017, a year in which the Company's traditional packaging business grew by over 7%. The reporting cycle is the first using CDP's new scoring methodology.

"Our consistent high ranking with CDP, one of the top in the packaging industry, demonstrates the significant commitment the Company has made to environmental stewardship," said Timothy J. Donahue, President and Chief Executive Officer of Crown Holdings, Inc. "We continue to be proud of our progress, which is largely due to the support and engagement of our 33,000 employees around the world. They strive for continuous improvement each day and raise the bar for our performance standards in every area. We thank them for their dedication and efforts."

At the end of the CDP reporting period, Crown was two years into a five-year initiative to reduce its global environmental impact. In 2016, the Company set goals to reduce energy consumption by 5% per billion standard units and greenhouse gas emissions from its operations by 10% by the end of 2020. As of December 31, 2017, Crown reduced energy consumption by 5.1% and reduced greenhouse gas emissions by 7.6% per billion standard units.

About Crown Holdings, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Yardley, Pennsylvania. For more information, visit www.crowncork.com.

