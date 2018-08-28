Crown of Light Debuts as the First Jewelry Brand at Monaco's 2018 Yacht Show

Hosted in Monaco's sparkling Port Hercules, this sumptuous display represents the pinnacle of the yachting industry's most opulent offerings. Since 1991, this show has drawn the best of the best, while earning the support from His Serene Highness Prince Albert of Monaco.

A First for Monaco's Yacht Show

In the elite world, causing an impression is not an easy task. However, Diamonds International's prestigious Crown of Light (COL) brand has accomplished just that, leaving high-class attendees speechless. For the first time in its history, the Monaco Yacht Show will exhibit the only diamond brand ever to be showcased: The Couture Collection.

The Diamond that Dominates the Caribbean

The COL is a unique diamond gaining world-wide acclaim. Its exceptional beauty and superb light-performance is achieved by a US-patented cutting pattern of 90 expertly arranged facets all contributing to optimizing the stone's brilliance.

The Couture Collection represents the echelon masterful cutting technique:

Hand-selected diamonds

1,000 hours to produce

Each diamond is graded and inscribed prior to its placement

Available in colorless, yellow and fancy brown

Precious metals: 18K white gold, 18k yellow gold, 18kk rose gold and 590PL platinum

The Crown of Light On-Board Shopping Experience:

COL makes luxury shopping completely effortless. Offering the ultimate personalized shopping experience, the COL team handpicks top-quality pieces and presents it directly to elite individuals – without having to step off their private decks.

Along with the COL executives, Almod's CEO & President, Albert Gad has confirmed attendance and will personally ensure that the utmost in VIP consideration is given.

About Diamonds International:

Established in 1988, Diamonds International (DI) is the largest tax & duty-free watch and jewelry retailer in the Caribbean. With over 100 retail locations across 27 ports including Caribbean countries, Florida, Mexico and Alaska, DI serves millions of tourists and cruise ship passengers annually with an unrivaled selection of certified loose diamonds, rare gemstones, designer jewelry and timepiece brands. DI is the exclusive retailer of the US-patented Crown of Light diamond and rare Safi Kilima Tanzanite brands. Staff engagement, customer experience, and brand variety are the fundamental pillars DI abides by – including their support for ethical mine-to-market practices. Almod Diamonds LTD. is the manufacturing affiliate of DI and its sister stores Tanzanite International and DI Watch & Design. For more than 30 years, DI remains a privately-held and family-run business with corporate offices in New York's prestigious diamond district and Miami, known as a top home cruise port destination worldwide.

