Crown of Light Sparkles Once More…

Committed to the standard of cultivating sustainable growth, Almod Diamonds made strategic moves since the 2016 purchase of the Laurelton factory in Yellowknife to ensure they are maintaining a consistent supply of rough to ensure stability and growth within the factory and its region.

Almod Diamonds, a parent company of Diamonds International, is the largest fine jewelry and luxury watch duty free retailer in the Caribbean, and exclusive distributor of the patented Crown of Light diamond. Revitalizing a factory that was dormant, building a relationship with the community and reestablishing long term diamond production was key in the decision to purchase the Yellowknife factory. With great support from the Government of the Northwest Territories, Almod Diamonds has taken deliberate steps to ensure these values and goals will be met.

Continued developments at Almod Diamonds gives unlimited potential to expand its business in Yellowknife.

Almod Diamonds looks forward to the grand opening tentatively scheduled for 2020 and a sparkling future in Yellowknife.

