Crown Royal Continues Efforts To Give Back By Co-Sponsoring 'In the Heights' Premiere After Party, Supporting Washington Heights Community Workers During Tribeca Festival

NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than a year of virtual gatherings, Crown Royal is excited to bring a LIVE Generosity Hour program to Washington Heights – where consumers 21+ can come together at our private events to toast with their favorite cocktail in the name of generosity. Built on the unwavering belief that 'it's not about what you have, but about what you give,' Crown Royal is celebrating hospitality and small business workers who have always served the Washington Heights community, kicking off at this summer's Tribeca Festival.

Together with long standing partner and "In the Heights" star Anthony Ramos, Crown Royal is launching the brand's LIVE Generosity Hour campaign, starting June 9th at the Official "In the Heights" after party after the film's world premiere at the Tribeca Festival. Last fall, Crown Royal teamed up with Ramos and Ari Lennox to recreate the famed Sly and the Family Stone song, "If You Want Me to Stay." For every stream of the track, Crown Royal donated funds to Main Street Alliance, helping small businesses including venues across America. Streams from the song and video raised $1.5 million in relief funds.

In celebration of the "In the Heights" film premiere and after party, Crown Royal will be showing up at local Washington Heights bars and restaurants with up to ten additional Generosity Hours, two of which will feature live performances by Ari Lennox and Masego. Attendees can eat, drink and enjoy live music all in the name of generosity.

"In the Heights is a film that celebrates the resilience and vibrance of the Washington Heights community," said Nicky Heckles, Vice President of Crown Royal. "Crown Royal is on a mission to inspire and enable communities to give back to the people and places who serve them. We're thrilled to be able to use our sponsorship of the In the Heights movie after party for good, supporting Washington Heights hospitality workers."

At the after party, there will be different ways to unlock a donation to the Washington Heights Business Improvement District, which provides donations to associations and nonprofits that give back to hospitality workers in the Washington Heights area. For every person in attendance at the after party, Crown Royal will donate $20. Once inside, guests will be giving back all night long to those in the hospitality industry whether it's by taking a picture in the photo booth or ordering from the food truck at the event – with each additional act unlocking another $1 donation.

Additionally, throughout the two weeks of the Tribeca Festival (June 9 -20), for every qualifying photo of a cocktail uploaded from a Crown Royal Generosity Hour event using #GenerosityHourDonation and every qualifying comment during the live stream of the musical performances from Crown Royal Generosity Hour events using #GenerosityHourDonation, Crown Royal will donate an additional $1 to the organization. Collectively, Crown Royal will donate up to $100,000 to the Washington Heights Business Improvement District with the donation being used to provide direct financial relief to hospitality and small business workers adversely affected by COVID-19/Coronavirus.

﻿"I'm so excited to continue my partnership with Crown Royal to support such a special neighborhood, Washington Heights, one that I used to live in," said Anthony Ramos. "Our hope is to bring awareness to the rising gentrification of communities like this, inspiring people to give back to the amazing hospitality workers and employees of small business owners who have always served Washington Heights. We toast to you!"

Raise a toast with a Crown Royal cocktail in the name of generosity during the Tribeca Festival, but please drink responsibly.

About Crown Royal

Crown Royal Canadian Whisky is the number-one selling Canadian whisky brand in the world and has a tradition as long and distinctive as its taste. Specially blended to commemorate a grand tour of Canada made by King George VI and Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain in 1939, Crown Royal's smooth, elegant flavor and gift-worthy presentation reflect its regal origins – it is considered the epitome of Canadian whisky. For more information, visit www.crownroyal.com. Crown Royal encourages all consumers to please enjoy responsibly.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About the Tribeca Festival

The Tribeca Festival, presented by AT&T, brings artists and diverse audiences together to celebrate storytelling in all its forms, including film, TV, VR, gaming, music, and online work. With strong roots in independent film, Tribeca is a platform for creative expression and immersive entertainment. Tribeca champions emerging and established voices; discovers award-winning filmmakers and creators; curates innovative experiences; and introduces new technology and ideas through premieres, exhibitions, talks, and live performances.

The Festival was founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff in 2001 to spur the economic and cultural revitalization of lower Manhattan following the attacks on the World Trade Center. Tribeca will celebrate its 20th year June 9 – 20, 2021. www.tribecafilm.com/festival

In 2019, James Murdoch's Lupa Systems, a private investment company with locations in New York and Mumbai, bought a majority stake in Tribeca Enterprises, bringing together Rosenthal, De Niro, and Murdoch to grow the enterprise.

About In the Heights:

The creator of "Hamilton" and the director of "Crazy Rich Asians" invite you to a cinematic event, where the streets are made of music and little dreams become big... "In the Heights." Lights up on Washington Heights...The scent of a cafecito caliente hangs in the air just outside of the 181st Street subway stop, where a kaleidoscope of dreams rallies this vibrant and tight-knit community. At the intersection of it all is the likeable, magnetic bodega owner Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), who saves every penny from his daily grind as he hopes, imagines and sings about a better life. "In the Heights" fuses Lin-Manuel Miranda's kinetic music and lyrics with director Jon M. Chu's lively and authentic eye for storytelling to capture a world very much of its place, but universal in its experience.

"In the Heights" stars Anthony Ramos ("A Star is Born," Broadway's "Hamilton"), Corey Hawkins ("Straight Outta Compton," "BlacKkKlansman"), singer/songwriter Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera (TV's "Vida"), Olga Merediz (Broadway's "In the Heights"), Daphne Rubin-Vega (Broadway's "Rent"), Gregory Diaz IV (Broadway's "Matilda the Musical"), Stephanie Beatriz (TV's "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"), Dascha Polanco (TV's "Orange is the New Black") and Jimmy Smits (the "Star Wars" films). Chu directed the film from a screenplay by Quiara Alegría Hudes, based on the musical stage play, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, book by Quiara Alegría Hudes and concept by Miranda. Miranda, Hudes, Scott Sanders, Anthony Bregman and Mara Jacobs produced the film, with David Nicksay and Kevin McCormick serving as executive producers.

Behind the camera, Chu reunited with his "Crazy Rich Asians" production designer, Nelson Coates, and editor, Myron Kerstein. He also collaborated with director of photography Alice Brooks (TV's "The Walking Dead") and costume designer Mitchell Travers ("Hustlers," "Eighth Grade"). Original songs by Miranda. Alex Lacamoire ("Fosse/Verdon," Broadway's "Hamilton") and Bill Sherman ("Sesame Street," Broadway's "Hamilton") served as executive music producers. The choreography is by Christopher Scott, who previously teamed with Chu on the award-winning "The Legion of Extraordinary Dancers." "In the Heights" was filmed in New York, primarily on location in the dynamic community of Washington Heights. Warner Bros. Pictures presents a 5000 Broadway / Barrio Grrrl! / Likely Story / SGS Pictures Production, A Jon M. Chu Film, "In the Heights."

Opening tomorrow, June 10, 2021 in U.S. theaters and on HBO Max, the film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures. It will be available on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release. "In the Heights" is rated PG-13 for some language and suggestive references.

For more information, please visit www.intheheights-movie.com, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

CONTACT:

Kyra Zeller

DIAGEO

[email protected]

Halley Barnes

TAYLOR

[email protected]

SOURCE Crown Royal

Related Links

https://www.crownroyal.com

