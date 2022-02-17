Crown Sterling Announces Crown Sovereign (CSOV) Upcoming Listing on BitMart Exchange

This is exciting, as all US citizens will be able to participate in CSOV and the Personal Data Sovereignty Revolution. Tweet this

"Following many months of work on this effort, this will be the first of several US-based exchange listings planned for this year. This is very exciting, as all US citizens without restriction will very soon be able to participate in CSOV and the Personal Data Sovereignty Revolution. We have so many powerful products coming out in 2022 and 2023, from Quantum Resistant Encryption and Messaging to NFT Collectibles and Mathematical Compression/Decentralized Storage. I am very grateful to be leading this effort toward greater Freedom of Speech and Ownership of Data," announced Robert Grant, CEO and Founder of Crown Sterling.

Crown Sterling just recently launched its desktop Native App & Wallet . The app allows CSOV holders to store their tokens, make transfers in and out of the wallet, and access private token sale unlocking details. Token holders can also utilize the mail feature of the app to send encrypted messages and digital assets using the company's proprietary cryptographic protocol, CrownEncrypt™.

With data emerging as the most valuable asset of the digital age, the CSOV serves as a tool that will enable individuals to protect, control and monetize their data in an era of largely unregulated big tech vulnerability and monopolization. For more on CSOV and other Crown Sterling technology offerings, join the community on Telegram and follow on Twitter .

About Crown Sterling Limited LLC

Crown Sterling is a pioneer of personal data sovereignty technologies. The Crown Sterling Chain is a live network on the Polkadot blockchain and is the first to implement quantum-resistant, One-Time Pad encryption as an option for a blockchain's state transition function, which is the process flow of transactions on a network. The Crown Sovereign (CSOV), a quantum-resistant utility token, enables users to participate in the broad range of product offerings, including quantum-resistant cryptography and NFTs, as well as other future compression technologies. Crown Sterling looks forward to becoming the leading platform for data and digital asset management. For more information, please visit https://www.crownsterling.io/ .

