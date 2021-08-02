Crown Sterling Limited LLC Establishes Data Bill Of Rights As The Genesis Block In Crown Sterling Chain

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Sterling Limited LLC, a pioneer of personal data sovereignty technologies, announces the induction of the Data Bill of Rights into its genesis block of the Crown Sterling Chain.

The "Data Bill of Rights" was established by Crown Sterling for consumers last month, declaring digital assets to be the intangible personal property of original producers (consumers) under existing laws and protections as personal or intellectual property as follows:

"We believe that digital assets are the intangible personal property of the original producer and therefore are protected by the United States Constitution, including the 4th and 5th Amendments; the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights, including Articles 12 and 17; the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union, including Articles 7 and 8; and the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, including Article 8."

Brittany Kaiser, Whistle Blower, Human Rights Advocate, Attorney and Advisor to Crown Sterling was one of the original authors of the declaration. In a recent podcast, Kaiser spoke to the decision to call upon existing laws as the best path for protection: "In order to protect ourselves, we need to start looking at what laws that we already have in the United States and in other countries that actually make sense in how we claim, protect, control and monetize our personal information. If you look at the way that laws are exercised, you'll see in most countries around the world that property law is the strongest form of law."

The genesis block is the first unalterable block within a blockchain. Writing the Data Bill of Rights as the very first data stored on the Crown Sterling Chain, sets in place the Personal Data Sovereignty Mission of Crown Sterling and its technologies.

Each Crown Sovereign (CSOV) token is a mechanism to employ and deliver a new scalable variation of the One-Time Pad encryption method, Crown Sterling's proprietary technology, CrownEncryptOTP™. CrownEncryptOTP™ has been successfully integrated into the Crown Sterling blockchain.

"With data now globally recognized as the world's most valuable asset, the stakes have never been higher or more necessary." said Robert E. Grant, Founder and CEO of Crown Sterling Limited LLC.

