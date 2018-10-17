Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts Debuts New Meeting Mentors Program At IMEX America 2018

The Crowne Plaza Meeting Mentors are collaborating with the brand to develop a robust website with videos, blog posts and other content to lend their expertise and provide tips and tricks for meeting planners. To learn more about – and to learn from – the Meeting Mentors, visit crowneplaza.com/meetingmentors.

With four unique backgrounds and areas of expertise, the Crowne Plaza Meeting Mentors include:

Christy Lamagna , Master Event Strategist: As a strategic meeting planning expert, Christy Lamagna brings more than 26 years of industry experience to her latest role with Crowne Plaza. Lamagna is the founder of Strategic Meetings & Events .

As a strategic meeting planning expert, brings more than 26 years of industry experience to her latest role with Crowne Plaza. Lamagna is the founder of . Tahira Endean , Event Technology and Design Expert: A master at leveraging both technology and the power of human connections to produce successful meetings and events, Tahira Endean has been named one of the "Top 5 Women in Event Technology" and has written a book called " Intentional Event Design ."

A master at leveraging both technology and the power of human connections to produce successful meetings and events, has been named one of the "Top 5 Women in Event Technology" and has written a book called " ." Michaela Alexis , Personal Branding Coach: Michaela Alexis is a content superstar on social media . She advises professionals and companies on how they can broaden their reach by making genuine connections, and says "being yourself" is always the best-selling point.

is a content superstar on . She advises professionals and companies on how they can broaden their reach by making genuine connections, and says "being yourself" is always the best-selling point. Julian Lwin , Experiential Design Director: Julian Lwin is the Owner and Creative Director of the award-winning Lwin Design Studio . With an eye for style and design, Lwin and his team produce alternative and imaginative projects in multi-dimensional spaces to create unique and memorable events.

"The best meetings are those where the attendees, planners, presenters and trainers feel compelled to take action. When all of the people involved in a meeting meaningfully connect, the resonance is impactful," said Meredith Latham, Regional Vice President, Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts, IHG. "With this people-centric approach in mind, we have engaged the team of Meeting Mentors to help unlock the potential of all Crowne Plaza meetings. The mentors, together with our worldwide team of Crowne Plaza Meetings Directors and the meeting planners they support, will take meetings to a new level."

Each Crowne Plaza hotel has a dedicated, onsite Meetings Director, specially trained by Meeting Professionals International (MPI) to ensure all meetings and events run smoothly from start to finish. Additionally, flexible meeting spaces, upscale food and beverage offerings and advanced technology ensure that all meetings at Crowne Plaza are more than a meeting.

Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts has more than 2,900 meeting rooms and 5.6 million square feet of meeting space worldwide. And the brand is backed by the strength of IHG, which has meeting space in more cities around the world than any other hotel company. IHG's strong global presence provides more hotel locations with meeting space than any other hotel company.

Derek DeCross, SVP Global Sales, IHG, added, "Across our 15 brands, IHG has hotels with meeting space in more locations around the world than anyone else. Each meeting and event is unique, and supporting our customers to design and develop one that meets their specific needs is important to us. Our new Crowne Plaza Meeting Mentors program is the latest in a series of initiatives we have launched to support meeting bookers and planners, and ensure we are their partner of choice."

"The key to a successful meeting is understanding your target audience's needs and delivering. I'm excited to join Crowne Plaza and this team of meeting experts to provide meeting planners with the tools and resources they need to better serve their attendees," said Crowne Plaza Meeting Mentor Christy Lamagna. "Each of the Meeting Mentors brings a unique perspective to the planning process. Combining our individual strengths will help meeting planners design strategic events that achieve business goals."

To learn more about the Crowne Plaza Meeting Mentors program, or to access helpful meeting planning resources, visit crowneplaza.com/meetingmentors.

About the Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts Brand

Part of the IHG® global portfolio, the Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts brand has more than 410 locations around the world. The Crowne Plaza brand is dedicated to making business travel work for the modern business traveler. IHG is investing in the brand with the Crowne Plaza Accelerate plan which is a multi-year $200 million brand transformation in the Americas region. The plan ensures that the Crowne Plaza brand will remain at the forefront of the new way of doing business with design-led, culturally-relevant and technology-enabled solutions. For more information about the Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts brand, visit www.crowneplaza.com. Connect with us on Twitter: www.twitter.com/crowneplaza, Facebook: www.Facebook.com/crowneplaza and Instagram: www.instagram.com/crowneplaza.

Notes to Editors:

IHG® (InterContinental Hotels Group) [LON:IHG,NYSE: IHG (ADRs)] is a global organisation with a broad portfolio of hotel brands, including Regent Hotels & Resorts, InterContinental® Hotels & Resorts, Kimpton® Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo®, EVEN® Hotels, HUALUXE® Hotels and Resorts, Crowne Plaza® Hotels & Resorts, voco™ Hotels, Holiday Inn®, Holiday Inn Express®, Holiday Inn Club Vacations®, Holiday Inn Resort®, avid™ hotels, Staybridge Suites® and Candlewood Suites®.

IHG franchises, leases, manages or owns nearly 5,400 hotels and 800,000 guest rooms in almost 100 countries, with more than 1,700 hotels in its development pipeline. IHG also manages IHG® Rewards Club, our global loyalty programme, which has more than 100 million enrolled members.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC is the Group's holding company and is incorporated in Great Britain and registered in England and Wales. More than 375,000 people work across IHG's hotels and corporate offices globally.

Visit www.ihg.com for hotel information and reservations and www.ihgrewardsclub.com for more on IHG Rewards Club. For our latest news, visit: www.ihgplc.com/media and follow us on social media at: www.twitter.com/ihg, www.facebook.com/ihg and www.youtube.com/ihgplc.

SOURCE Crowne Plaza Hotels & Resorts