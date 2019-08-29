Crowning Success Offers Educational Products and Services to Help Secure the Perfect Career: Website and Product Launch of 'Landing the Job That You Want'

CONCORD, Calif., Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crowning Success (https://crowningsuccess.com/about-4/) recently launched its signature series of self-development training materials engineered to help struggling individuals realize their employment dreams. "Landing the Job That You Want" is the latest in the Crowning Success series, which educates and empowers its audiences through both DVDs/CDs, in addition to seminars and other planned events. Crowning Success helps individuals expand what they believe is possible in their lives. The program is available through the Crowning Success website and on Amazon.com.

Dr. Mark L. Huddleston Dr. Mark L. Huddleston

"My new-found dream is to help everyone that will listen to become all that they have ever dreamed of becoming," said Dr. Huddleston. "Throughout this program, I will cover numerous principles and disciplines that, if implemented and applied on a daily basis, will not only change your life exponentially, it will have far more positive implications than you ever thought possible."

The Crowning Success Program

Created by personal development expert Dr. Huddleston, Crowning Success fosters a learning environment in which people are given the opportunity to evolve beyond their present plane of existence to create a never-ending cycle of self-expansion and prosperity. The ultimate goal is to strengthen individuals, who will then strengthen their businesses to become pillars and foundations for their communities.

Dr. Huddleston is the author of multiple self-help courses and books, leading countless people to realize personal success for over a decade. Training and motivational DVDs and CDs can be watched at home or in the classroom, and may be listened to in the car while driving. "Landing the Job That You Want" explores a variety of topics, including:

Securing a dream job thorough education and diligence.

Putting an end to poverty by first changing one's thinking.

Smashing through self-limiting barriers.

Increasing motivation and eliminating depression.

"You should learn how to get out of your own way," Dr. Huddleston said. "In most cases: you are the sole cause of your failures, as well as your successes."

About Crowning Success

Crowning Success is a company built on sound advice, and a simple guiding principle: "If you are not part of the solution — you are part of the problem." With a wide variety of self-help products, we provide unique, compelling information that users can transform into personal success stories. Crowning Success strengthens businesses, so that those businesses can in turn strengthen their communities. Learn more about Crowning Success and Dr. Huddleston's work at: www.CrowningSuccess.com.

