Crownpeak Wins in TrustRadius Top Rated Awards for 2nd Year in a Row

DENVER, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crownpeak, the leading digital experience platform, today announced it has been named a Top Rated Digital Experience Platform (DXP) and Content Management System (CMS) on TrustRadius, the most trusted review site for business technology. This is the second year in a row that Crownpeak has been honored with a TrustRadius Top Rated Award for its web CMS.

TrustRadius issues the Top Rated Awards every year to honor technology products in the highest tier of their categories. The awards are an unbiased reflection of customer sentiment, based entirely on independently provided reviews from verified end-users. This feedback helps companies worldwide evaluate their technology stacks – every month, more than 500,000 B2B technology buyers use the 272,000 reviews and ratings on TrustRadius to make informed purchasing decisions.

In its awards and market overviews, TrustRadius defines DXPs as platforms that "allow users to control and optimize their customers' digital experiences across all potential touchpoints." CMSes "give users the tools to create, manage and deploy website content."

"Today, customer interactions have shifted to a predominantly online format – making web CMSes and DXPs even more important in driving excellent customer experiences," said Megan Headley, VP of research, TrustRadius. "As companies evaluate these tools, our reviews are an excellent resource, with detailed insights from real-world users. We congratulate Crownpeak on being a winner in both the CMS and DXP categories of our awards."

Reviewers on TrustRadius praise the Crownpeak Digital Experience Manager (Crownpeak DXM) as a "scalable" and "flexible platform that has met every requirement we have had." Users noted the "excellent training and support," "flexibility of integrations" and "SaaS platform [that] eliminates the headache of upgrades and patches." They also stated that "due to the headless nature of the platform, publishing is super-fast straight to HTML."

Crownpeak removes the barriers associated with managing digital experiences. With its uniquely cloud-native, decoupled architecture, companies can move faster than ever to execute high-quality digital experiences – wrapping digital quality, governance and privacy into experience delivery.

"These awards from TrustRadius are especially meaningful because they represent the voice of our most important and valued audience: our customers," said Lacey Ford, chief marketing officer, Crownpeak. "Every day, companies around the world use our digital experience platform to manage and deliver stunning digital experiences – fueling successful, omnichannel interactions with their own customers, and driving deeper engagement and loyalty."

For examples of how Crownpeak enables companies to rapidly deploy high-quality digital experiences with ease, please visit www.crownpeak.com/customers.

About Crownpeak

Crownpeak provides the leading digital experience platform. The industry's only true SaaS-based solution, Crownpeak offers best-in-breed capabilities that empower companies to create, deploy and optimize omnichannel digital experiences – faster and easier than ever, and with zero infrastructure to maintain.

Removing the barriers to managing digital experiences, Crownpeak's built-in tools address content management, experience optimization and governance, personalization, web accessibility and privacy UX. Companies can deliver high-impact, trust-building experiences at scale that are brand-consistent and compliant with global privacy laws – improving loyalty, engagement and revenue. For more information, please visit www.crownpeak.com.

Media Contact:

Sara Card

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 703.327.4866

SOURCE Crownpeak