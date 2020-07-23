Crown's Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction Goals Approved By Science Based Targets Initiative

YARDLEY, Pa., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) (Crown) (www.crowncork.com), has had its greenhouse gas emission reduction targets approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as consistent with reductions required to keep warming to 1.5°C, the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement. Specifically, Crown has committed to reduce absolute Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 50% by 2030 (using a 2019 baseline), as well as decrease absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions by 16% over the same target period.



The approval follows a stringent validation process by SBTi, which defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting and independently assesses companies' goals. A collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), the initiative champions science-based target setting as a powerful way of boosting companies' competitive advantage in the transition to the low-carbon economy.



"As a Company, we are taking serious, deliberate steps to accelerate our sustainability commitments," stated Timothy J. Donahue, President and Chief Executive Officer of Crown. "Receiving approval on our emission reduction objectives from the Science Based Targets initiative serves as a major proof point that we are on the right track. We are proud to secure this distinction, which is only held by seven other companies in the global containers and packaging sector, and be part of an elite group of organizations fighting against climate change."



Crown is committed to advancing climate protection and helping achieve a worldwide transformation, previously demonstrating these priorities through strides in renewable electricity use and a set of 2020 sustainability goals focused on emissions and energy consumption. The Company's SBTi-approved emission reduction targets are a crucial part of a robust sustainability strategy to be announced this month. The strategy includes a series of measurable environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals to be achieved in the next decade.



More information about Crown's approach to sustainability is available at www.crowncork.com/sustainability.



