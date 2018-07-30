CRS Temporary Housing Announces Merger with Klein & Company

Founded in 1995 and based in Golden, Colorado, Klein & Co. provides hotel accommodations and fully furnished temporary housing for families who have been displaced from their homes. Klein & Co. has an experienced and dedicated staff supporting policyholders and insurance adjusters across the U.S. Thanks to this staff, the company has developed a strong reputation in the market for its outstanding customer service.

"This is an exciting day for the CRS family as this merger will further solidify our position as one of the market leaders in the industry," said Chris Hunter, CEO of CRS. "Klein & Co. has been a well-respected competitor for many years and we are enthusiastic about the possibilities of joining forces to better serve all our clients."

Jackie Harris, Founder and CEO of Klein & Co. added, "This transaction represents an attractive opportunity to combine two well-aligned industry-leading organizations focused on customer service and policyholder satisfaction."

"Since partnering with CRS in early 2018, the team has been highly focused on further expanding our share of the market both organically and inorganically. This transaction is a testament to the team's commitment to executing on that inorganic growth strategy", said Monty Yort, CRS Board member and Managing Partner at GenNx360, an investor in CRS.

About CRS Temporary Housing

CRS is a leading provider of professionalized relocation and temporary housing solutions to the insurance industry. Founded in 1989, CRS sources a wide variety of hotel, housing, furniture, housewares and equipment services to meet the unique needs of each policyholder. For more information on CRS, please visit http://www.crsth.com.

About GenNx360 Capital Partners

GenNx360 Capital Partners is a private equity firm focused on acquiring middle market business services and industrial companies. We invest in companies with proven and sustainable business models in expanding industries with the objective of implementing the required operating changes to deliver cost efficiencies, accelerate growth, and generate strong financial returns. Target industries include industrial machinery and components, logistics and supply chain solutions, industrial and environmental services, food and agricultural products and services, infrastructure equipment and services, specialty chemicals, packaging, and aerospace and defense. GenNx360 was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York City. For more information on GenNx360 Capital Partners, please visit http://www.gennx360.com.

For media inquiries about this press release, please contact:

GenNx360 Capital Partners

Carmen Rojas, Director of Investor Relations

Email: investorrelations@gennx360.com

Tel: +1 212.257.6772

SOURCE GenNx360 Capital Partners

Related Links

http://www.gennx360.com

