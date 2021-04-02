CRST Home Solutions creates sixty-five new jobs in Buffalo, New York

BUFFALO, N.Y., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CRST Home Solutions, LLC announced today their plans to create sixty-five new customer service associate positions based in Buffalo, New York, and an additional fifteen new field management positions based in various locations throughout the US. This growth comes as the company expands the complex home installation business.

CRST Home Solutions, a division of the CRST family of companies, provides services that require skilled laborers or trade licensed technicians to complete a delivery, installation, or assembly of a product or service purchased from both our retail and client partners. CRST Home Solutions also takes a complicated situation and offers a simplified solution for both the client and the customer.

Over the past year, consumer needs have changed and the CRST Home Solutions business model has adapted swiftly to the change. Retailers have seen a significant increase in the demand for home goods and services; CRST Home Solutions is on par with that demand.

For recent graduates or those looking to expand their existing customer service skill set, CRST's customer service associate positions in Buffalo, New York are a great place to begin their journey in the field.

Kirk Rydzynski, Vice President of Operations stated: "We are thrilled to be able to add value back into the Western New York Community with these new opportunities. We're also pleased to provide several remote management opportunities to individuals with retail and/or logistics experience who would reside in multiple cities across the country".

If you're interested in exploring this career opportunity, you are encouraged to stop by and talk with our recruiter, Nathan Scheib at the Walden Galleria Mall on Wednesday April 7th between 11 AM and 6 PM. The mall is located at: 1 Walden Galleria, Buffalo, NY 14225. If you can't make the event, feel free to reach out to Nathan at [email protected] or 319.731.8881.

About CRST. Cedar Rapids, Iowa–based CRST is one of the largest privately held transportation solution providers in the United States. CRST provides a broad array of transportation solutions, including team expedited, flatbed, dedicated services, truckload capacity solutions, transportation management, high-value product white-glove services, and home delivery/complex services. For more information, visit www.crst.com or call (800) 736-CRST (2778).

Contact:

Laura Gawron

(716)332-1428

[email protected]om

SOURCE CRST Home Solutions