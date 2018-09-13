CRU appoints Associate Director for Copper

He started in Codelco in 1976 focused on molybdenum sales and was then appointed as Molybdenum Manager based in London. After Codelco he was hired by Refimet during the construction of the Altonorte smelter with the responsibility for securing feed to the new project as well as in charge of the smelter's products sales. He then joined Collahuasi for 10 years as VP Commercial and 2008 he moved to Anglo American Chile as Senior Marketing VP. Since 2010 he was the Senior Sales VP of Codelco.

CRU's Head of South America, Juan Esteban Fuentes, says, "I am delighted Rodrigo has joined our team in Santiago and I am truly confident he can successfully add value to our customers as well as improving our already deep copper research."

Rodrigo says, "I am excited to be collaborating with CRU as I enter a new chapter of my over 40 years career in the copper industry. CRU has long, proven and successful experience in copper market research. I'm looking forward to contributing to that magnificent track record of excellence."

