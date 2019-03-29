CRU appoints David Trafford as new Chief Executive Officer

David is an international natural resources executive with over 30 years' experience in the mining, metals and investment banking sectors. Arriving in 2015, David joined as CEO of CRU Consulting to lead the global expansion of the business unit and to substantially increase sales. With his experience in transformational strategy and corporate development, David's leadership has established CRU Consulting as a world leader in providing informed and practical advice to meet the needs of customers and their stakeholders.

"It is an honour and a privilege to be asked to run CRU Group, a business with an unparalleled heritage and reputation in commodity research, built over 50 years by dedicated professionals and supported by loyal customers," said David Trafford, Chief Executive Officer, CRU

About CRU

CRU offers unrivalled business intelligence on the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries through market analysis, price assessments, consultancy and events.

Since our foundation by Robert Perlman in 1969, we have consistently invested in primary research and robust methodologies, and developed expert teams in key locations worldwide, including in hard-to-reach markets such as China.

CRU employs over 280 experts and has more than 11 offices around the world, in Europe, the Americas, China, Asia and Australia – our office in Beijing opened in 2004 and Singapore in 2018.

When facing critical business decisions, you can rely on our first-hand knowledge to give you a complete view of a commodity market. And you can engage with our experts directly, for the full picture and a personalised response.

CRU – big enough to deliver a high-quality service, small enough to care about all of our customers.



SOURCE CRU