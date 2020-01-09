CRU: How Will the Mining Industry Respond to the Civil Unrest in Chile

LONDON, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Copper Conference will once again be hosted in Santiago, Chile during CESCO week on March 23-25, and will reinforce its position as the premier copper event in Latin America.

2020 is an important year as Chile is undergoing a period of social unrest caused by inequality in its society. These underlying collective frustrations are not unique to Chile. Many of the jurisdictions in which the mining industry operates are more volatile and far less developed.

This year's conference will have a special focus on the challenges of social value that the mining industry creates and how this value is perceived in the long term and away from its operations. There will be a keynote panel discussion on this with Octavio Araneda, CEO of Codelco, Marcin Chludzinski, CEO of KGHM, Aaron Puna, Executive President of Chile, Anglo American, Harry Conger, President & Chief Operating Officer – Americas of Freeport-McMoRan, Jorge Gómez, Executive President of Minera Collahuasi and Diego Hernández, President of Sonami.

"We estimate that disruptions to global mine production were 6% last year compared to a historical average of just less than 5%, while unforeseen interruptions continued to plague the smelter and refinery sectors across the world from Chile to China. Near-term risks to mine supply remain high. Country-wide civil unrest and several mine labour contract renegotiations in Chile, community protests in the Arequipa region of Peru, operating challenges in the African Copperbelt, and the possibility of profit-related smelter shutdowns could all upset forecasts that otherwise suggest an increase in copper production of almost 1.5% in 2020." Commented Robert Edwards, CRU's Principal Analyst.

The three-day agenda includes key presentations from mining CEOs well as an opening presentation from the Ministry of Mines, Chile.

Additionally, the conference will include sessions on the future of the industry, the impact of technical innovation in the mining process, copper demand, what happens after China's current 5 year plan, International copper scrap trade and developments and Market and price outlook.

Attendees at the World Copper Conference also gain access to the one-day Environmental strategy and technology forum on 23 March and the Sulphuric Acid Seminar on 25 March.

The World Copper Conference will take place in Santiago, Chile on 23-25 March 2020.

