CRU: Network with Over 900 Steel Professionals at the SMU Steel Summit (Part of CRU Group)

LONDON, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Widely regarded as the premier steel conference in North America, over 900 attendees are expected to attend the SMU Steel Summit (part of CRU Group) ensuring a crucial key networking opportunity for companies associated with the flat rolled and plate steel market. Over 130 companies have already registered to attend. The Summit will take place in Atlanta on August 26-28, 2019.

The Summit has a great speaker line up consisting of experts from the industry covering politics, economics, market and much more. Speakers include Ari Fleischer, Former White House Press Secretary, fleischercommunications.com, Thomas Gibson, President & CEO, American Iron and Steel Institute, Dr. Alan Beaulieu, President & Principal, ITR Economics and many more.

The SMU Steel Summit will be held on 26-28 August 2019 at Georgia International Convention Center in Atlanta.

For further information please visit http://bit.ly/2PdNqMZ

About CRU

CRU offers unrivalled business intelligence on the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries through market analysis, price assessments, consultancy and events.

In 2019, CRU celebrates 50 years in business. Over this time, we have built up a reputation for integrity, reliability, independence and authority with customers across mining, metals and fertilizers.

Since our foundation in 1969, we have consistently invested in primary research and robust methodologies, and developed expert teams in key locations worldwide, including in hard-to-reach markets such as China.

CRU employs over 250 experts and has more than 10 offices around the world, in Europe, the Americas, China, Asia and Australia – our office in Beijing opened in 2004.

CRU events are well respected for attracting the most senior level professionals and providing valuable networking opportunities throughout the year for global audiences. For more information visit www.crugroup.com/events

For further information, please contact:

Jagruti Lachhani, CRU Events, Office: +44-(0)-20-7903-2072, Email: Jagruti.lachhani@crugroup.com

Read more about CRU: http://bit.ly/About_CRU

SOURCE CRU