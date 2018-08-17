CRU: Pandering to the China bears: How Much Zinc Supply is too Little

Our base case sees smelter utilisation rates improving from 2018 H2 through the end of 2019 as robust mine supply growth from the rest of the world and modest (3.8% in 2018, and 4.7% in 2019) growth from China supports rising concentrate availability. In this Insight, we stress test the global concentrate (and metal) market against a scenario of falling Chinese mine supply over the next 18 months. In effect, we identify the required shortfall of Chinese (or indeed ex-China) mine supply to affect genuine tightness in global metal markets. While we consider this scenario unlikely, such an outcome (all else being equal) would drive further metal deficits through 2019 as smelter utilisation rates in China would remain below 90%. Such a scenario would see metal stocks fall to levels not seen since the 06/07 price spike.

Chinese mine supply has grown only modestly since 2017

Last year was a difficult one for Chinese mine supply, with CRU's roundup for output at 4.17 Mt (up just 2% year-on-year) despite significant gains in the zinc price. Environmental restrictions left many operations partially idled or shut across the country as inspections took place. With strict environmental enforcement expected to remain in place over the medium term, an increasingly important question with respect to the global concentrate (and metal) market remains to what extent Chinese mine supply can rebound this late in the zinc price cycle. By the zinc price peak in February 2018, Chinese miners had enjoyed nearly 24 months of margin expansion. Despite this, environmental inspections and restrictions have held back mine supply growth. Our roundup of major Chinese operations in 2018 H1 support a mixture of positive and negative growth stories with our estimate for H1 growth up 2% year-on-year.

