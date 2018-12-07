CRU Set to Host Fertilizer Latino Americano in Mexico as the Event Celebrates 30 Years as the Region's Premier Fertilizer Conference

The Fertilizer Latino Americano conference will be coming to Mexico City in January 2019 and is celebrating 30 years as the industry's longest established and most influential networking event in Latin America.

The conference has an excellent reputation for promoting commerce, investment, partnership and innovation across the Latin American markets. A major networking event for key stakeholders from across the international fertilizer supply chain, the conference regularly attracts 700 attendees from 50 countries; representing the key producers, consumers, traders and distributors who meet to do business at the very start of the year.

This year, CRU is proud to have support from Mexico's leading fertilizer association, ANACOFER, who represent and promote the interests of the region's producers and distributors.

Quote from Gabriel Duarte President, ANACOFER:

"Dear Friends,

It is a pleasure to welcome you to this important event for our industry.

México is a country full of great opportunities for investment and development, with an enormous cultural wealth; and full of warm and friendly people.

As a country, we are facing an historical moment and we are very excited about it.

Your presence at this event is particularly important, because with your help, we will define the basis of the role that Mexico will play in the new configuration of this dynamic industry.

We hope you enjoy not only the business, but our incredible country, food, people and of course, our tequila. Welcome to Mexico."

Dominic Halahan, CRU's Portfolio Director for Fertilizer Events, anticipates a welcome return to Mexico for this essential industry gathering. He adds:

"Latin America is an agricultural powerhouse accounting for 12% of total global NPK demand with Mexico positioned as the second largest consumer in the region, accounting for 8% of total consumption. From agricultural land expansions in Brazil to efficiency gains in Mexico, the region's fertilizer industry continues to grow steadily.

Next year will mark the 30th anniversary of the Fertilizer Latino Americano conference and since the inaugural event we have visited every key market in the region, supporting the industry through bull and bear markets alike. We are expecting 700 delegates to join us in Mexico in January 2019 to trade and barter fertilizers for the planting seasons, to listen to the informative presentations and to help us celebrate the event's 30th edition."

Alongside extensive business opportunities, the three-day agenda will deliver top-tier presentations from Mexico's biggest fertilizer producers as well as a keynote address from the Mexican Ministry of Agriculture. In-depth debates taking place throughout the conference will include a panel discussion on global supply and demand trends with CRU's experts; trade and market updates, the latest technologies; and dedicated sessions on specialty fertilizers.

Key speakers confirmed include:

Andy Jung , Director, Market and Strategic Analysis, The Mosaic Company

, Director, Market and Strategic Analysis, Dr. Cleiton Sequeira , Latin America Manager, Agronomy & Sales, Koch Fertilizer

, Manager, Agronomy & Sales, Chris Reynolds , Senior Vice President, Nutrien

, Senior Vice President, David Roquetti Filho , Executive Director, ANDA

, Executive Director, Dr. Nils Berger , Senior Agronomist Global R&D Premium Products, Eurochem

, Senior Agronomist Global R&D Premium Products, Gustavo Branco , General Director, Haifa South America

Delegates will leave the event understanding the market factors which will impact their businesses; as well as benefitting from exposure to a large, C-suite audience and enabling multiple business meetings in one location.

Running alongside the conference is a large-scale exhibition showcasing the latest technologies, products and solutions. For exhibition enquiries and to book private meeting rooms in advance of the conference, please contact Paul Terry at paul.terry@crugroup.com or +44 (0)20 7903 2131.



We are delighted to have OCP, Indorama, Ma'aden, ICL and Koch Agronomic Services as key sponsors; as well as industry support from ANACOFER, International Fertilizer Industry Association, Fertilizar, Abisolo, The Fertilizer Insitute, IZA, ANFFE and ANDA.



The Fertilizer Latino Americano conference is produced in collaboration with Argus and will be taking place at the Hilton Reforma, Mexico City on 28-30 January 2019.

Please visit http://www.fla-conference.com/ to find out more and to book your place.



