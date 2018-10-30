CRU to Host Latin America's Top Fertilizer Conference in Mexico City

As well as the extensive business opportunities, the comprehensive three-day agenda will provide delegates with up-to-date market outlooks; developments in supply, demand, and logistics; the latest technologies; trade; and dedicated sessions on specialty fertilizers.

Dominic Halahan, Portfolio Director for Fertilizer Events at CRU said, "The Fertilizer Latino Americano conference is by far the largest and most commercially significant gathering of the region's fertilizer industry. Mexico City is a popular location for hosting the conference and 2019 will be another excellent meeting."

Running alongside the conference is an exhibition showcasing the latest products and services. To get involved please contact Paul Terry at paul.terry@crugroup.com or call +44-(0)-20-7903-2131. A private meeting room, bookable in advance, will also allow you to schedule in vital meetings in ahead of the conference.

CRU is delighted to have OCP, Indorama, ICL and Ma'aden already confirmed as sponsors, and the company is also working closely with ANACOFER, International Fertilizer Industry Association, Fertilizar, and Abisolo on the event.

Please visit www.fla-conference.com to find more details and to and book your place.

The Fertilizer Latino Americano conference is produced in collaboration with Argus.

SOURCE CRU