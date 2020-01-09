LONDON, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the holiday season, Chinese officials were busy with dealing the logistics of signing the US-China Phase I deal, reached on 13 December 2019. The long-waited deal is now expected to be signed by both parties in Washington D.C. on 15 January 2020. Trump also said he will travel to Beijing at a later date to start Phase II talks.

Besides trade, The People's Bank of China (PBOC)'s two policy changes caught our eyes and we think you should be aware of.

CRU: What happened with China's monetary policy during the Holiday season (PRNewsfoto/CRU)

LPR will be applied to all outstanding floating-rate loans

On 28 December 2019, PBOC announced that the application of LPR (Loan Prime Rate) will be expanded to all outstanding floating-rate loans (previously it was only applied to new loans) starting from 1 March 2020. By the end of August, borrowers and banks need to renegotiate new loan contracts based on LPR – a bank offered rate linked with PBOC's MLF which effectively functions like a new policy rate – rather than the rarely-change and non-market PBOC base rate. The current LPR is 4.15% while one-year base rate is 4.35% which kept the same since October 2015. The aim is to improve monetary transmission mechanism so that any policy rate change (MLF) will be reflected in the loan market.

What does it mean to us? The policy change is likely to affect an estimated 60.8 trillion CNY or 40% of the total outstanding 152 trillion CNY loan (approximately $ 22 trillion). We expect this new policy will generally lower the borrowing cost for all firms as the reformed LPR has been lowered by 16bps since its inception in last August. The total impact on the economy is likely to be limited as not all banks are willing to cut its lending rate and it all depend on each's bargaining power (large firms will have much more benefits than SMEs), without mention 16bps cut is minimal compared to other major economies. It is also worth noting that change of the loan reference rate will not affect mortgage rate per government's policy to tame housing price.

Read the full story:

https://www.crugroup.com/knowledge-and-insights/insights/2020/what-happened-with-chinas-monetary-policy-during-the-holiday-season/

Read more about CRU: http://bit.ly/About_CRU

About CRU

CRU offers unrivalled business intelligence on the global metals, mining and fertilizer industries through market analysis, price assessments, consultancy and events.

Since our foundation by Robert Perlman in 1969, we have consistently invested in primary research and robust methodologies, and developed expert teams in key locations worldwide, including in hard-to-reach markets such as China.

CRU employs over 280 experts and has more than 11 offices around the world, in Europe, the Americas, China, Asia and Australia – our office in Beijing opened in 2004 and Singapore in 2018.

When facing critical business decisions, you can rely on our first-hand knowledge to give you a complete view of a commodity market. And you can engage with our experts directly, for the full picture and a personalised response.

CRU – big enough to deliver a high-quality service, small enough to care about all of our customers.

SOURCE CRU