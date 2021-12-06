Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Market Size to Grow by USD 3.92 billion | Technavio

The cruelty-free cosmetics market is expected to grow by USD 3.92 bn from 2020 to 2025, according to Technavio. The growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.81%.

Key Market Participants Analysis

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Ltd. - The company offers a wide range of cruelty-free cosmetics such as Lightweight moisturizers, Matte revolution lipsticks, and many more.

Coty Inc. - The company offers Coty brand COVERGIRL that is a cruelty-free product and has achieved a Leaping Bunny Certification by Cruelty-Free International.

Debenhams Plc - The company offers a wide range of cruelty-free cosmetics such as Urban decay lip pencil, Urban decay eye liners, urban decay eye shadow palette, and many more.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. - The company offers cruelty-free cosmetics such as No budge eye shadow, Poreless putty primer, Sheer slick lipstick, and many more.

Kose Corp. - The company offers a wide range of cruelty-free products such as Awake bee positive hand serum, Awake restructuring serum, and many more.

Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

Geography

Europe



North America



APAC



South America



MEA

By distribution channel, the offline segment is expected to account for significant market share growth during the forecast period. This is because consumers prefer to purchase new cosmetics at retail stores. Brand outlets in major urban areas offer free samples to potential customers.

By geography, Europe is expected to account for 43% of the market's growth during the forecast period, with the UK, Germany, and France being the key countries. Cruelty-free cosmetics that comply with regulations and the presence of a large vegan population will drive the cruelty-free cosmetics market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.81% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.92 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.13 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 43% Key consumer countries US, UK, Germany, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Charlotte Tilbury Beauty Ltd., Coty Inc., Debenhams Plc, e.l.f. Beauty Inc., Kose Corp., LOreal SA, Lush Retail Ltd., MAV Beauty Brands Inc., Natura International Inc., and The Estee Lauder Co. Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period

