'CRUISE & TRAVEL EXPO 2022' RETURNS TO PUNTA GORDA JANUARY 18 AND FORT MYERS JANUARY 19-20

Hosted by All Aboard Travel, the Cruise & Travel Expo is designed to help consumers explore a wide variety of options for their next vacation. Guests can ask questions, receive insider tips, attend educational sessions from travel suppliers. book travel packages and hear about the latest travel trends in some of the world's most exciting destinations.

"One of the most unique part of the Cruise & Travel Expo is that travelers can interact directly with suppliers from cruise lines and resorts," said Sharon Concepcion, Vice President of Leisure Operations for All Aboard Travel. "As one of the leading leisure travel experts, All Aboard Travel is able to leverage our strong relationships with suppliers and have them talk directly with Cruise & Travel Expo attendees. It's a unique experience for travelers to hear from these experts and we are thrilled to offer it as part of the expo."

Attendees will also be able to take advantage of special expo-only discounts on many types of travel packages. And they can register for a chance to win a $1,000 All Aboard Travel gift certificate.

"Whether you know where you want to go next or you're searching for ideas, Cruise & Travel Expo 2022 will give you the information you need to plan an unforgettable vacation," continued Concepcion. "We can open up a world of possibilities."

All Aboard Travel's Cruise & Travel Expo 2022 details are:

Punta Gorda

January 18 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Charlotte Harbor Event & Conference Center

75 Taylor St.

Fort Myers

January 19 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

January 20 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The Crowne Plaza Fort Myers at Bell Tower Shops

13051 Bell Tower Dr.

The prize drawing will take place January 24. For additional information, contact All Aboard Travel at 800.741.1770 or visit AllAboardTravel.com.

About All Aboard Travel

All Aboard Travel is a premier cruise and tour package agency providing clients with the best value when cruising and traveling to destinations worldwide. All Aboard Travel offers exclusive value-focused cruise packages that typically include reduced airfare with pre- and post- land programs, often featuring hotels, tours and ground transportation. All Aboard Travel's experts specialize in coordinating for a wide range of travel needs. All Aboard Travel has been in business for more than 20 years.

About Travel Leaders Vacation Center

Travel Leaders Vacation Center, part of Travel Leaders Group, a division of Internova Travel Group, is a unified collection of wholly-owned agencies primarily located in the Eastern United States comprised of 11 leisure agencies, including Travel Time in York and Lancaster, Pa.; Travel Place in Manassas, Va. and Potomac, Md.; S and K Travel in Knoxville, Tenn. and Roswell, Ga.; Williamsburg Travel Management in Charleston, SC and Vidalia, Ga.; Springdale Travel in Mobile, Ala. and Pensacola, Fla.; and Marz Travel in Pembroke Pines, Fla. Other wholly-owned Travel Leaders agencies that have adopted the 'A Travel Leaders Vacation Center' tag line include SinglesCruise.com in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., All Aboard Travel in Ft. Myers, Fla., CruCon Cruise Outlet in the Lakes Region of NH; Cruise Specialists in Seattle, and Student Tours in Mobile, Ala. Travel Leaders Vacation Centers are also members of Travel Leaders Network.

CONTACT:

Berit Griffin

[email protected]

651-442-5173

SOURCE All Aboard Travel