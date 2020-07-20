Cruise.com Launches Private Yacht Charters - Perfect for Families and Small Groups

DANIA BEACH, Fla., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cruise.com, a subsidiary of Omega World Travel, Inc. and one of the Internet's Leading cruise sellers, has partnered with The Moorings, a private yacht charter company offering private crewed yacht charters worldwide. This partnership allows Cruise.com to offer all-inclusive yacht vacations for people desiring to take a cruise vacation while still being able to practice social distancing.



These luxury yachts offer guests the opportunity to take their families on private vacations at an affordable price. These crewed yacht charters accommodate from 6 to 10 guests with rates starting as low as $1,900 per person for a 7-day cruise and include the services of a professional captain and a gourmet chef as well as meals, a fully stocked bar, Wi-Fi and watersports equipment.



"Yacht vacations are one of the best ways to experience cruising without the crowds. This vacation allows customers a unique experience to vacation and social distance from crowds. They are the perfect balance of luxury and privacy," said Gloria Bohan, CEO and Owner of Omega World Travel and Cruise.com.



With a private yacht charter guests can create unique itineraries in a variety of destinations including Caribbean destinations such as the British Virgin Islands, Saint Lucia, Belize and the Bahamas as well as departures in the Mediterranean and Asia and, due to the size of the vessels, they can visit less-traveled ports and enjoy the experience of snorkeling and diving in some of the world's most beautiful marine locations.



"Yacht charter vacations have long been a best-kept secret of the sailing community, and we are excited to introduce this phenomenal vacation option to a new travel audience. Few vacations offer the privacy, flexibility, and cultural immersion that charter vacations are famous for, and we are confident the cruising community will fall in love with this unique way to discover some of the most beautiful destinations in the world," said Ian Pederson, Senior Marketing Manager of The Moorings.



Travelers interested in booking their private yacht cruise can contact Cruise.com at 866-401-0895 or visit its website at www.cruise.com.



About Cruise.com

Established in 1998, Cruise.com is one of the Internet's largest cruise specialists. Cruise.com offers comprehensive itineraries and ship details for more than 70 cruise lines worldwide at the most competitive prices and is one of the top sellers of cruises on the Internet. Cruise.com is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Omega World Travel, Inc. In addition to cruises, Cruise.com's full-service team offers a wide menu of other services including a variety of land packages, tours and shore excursions https://www.cruise.com/ and well as on its other websites, Luxury Travel Team and TourDeals.com.



About Omega World Travel

Omega World Travel is a woman-owned, diversity supplier, and the fourth largest travel management company in the U.S. Headquartered in Fairfax, Va., Omega World Travel services corporate, government, meeting, and leisure clients throughout the U.S., Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Omega World Travel also owns Cruise.com, one of the largest sellers of cruises on the Internet, and TravTech, a software development company. For additional information about Omega World Travel please visit OmegaTravel.com.

