Cruiser Bikes Market to grow by USD 15.49 Bn by 2026, Rising Demand From Customers For Technologically Advanced Motorbikes to Boost Market Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cruiser Bikes Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the cruiser bikes market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 15.49 billion. 48% of the growth originated from North America. Request Free Sample Report.

Key Market Dynamics:

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cruiser Bikes Market 2022-2026

Market Driver

The rising consumer demand for technologically advanced motorcycles is one of the main factors boosting the market for cruiser bikes. The most popular mode of transportation for getting from one place to another is a motorcycle, including cruiser bikes. While an increasing number of manufacturers, like Honda Motor Company, are adding features like navigation systems, other businesses are creating bikes that will give riders a better driving experience.

is one of the main factors boosting the market for cruiser bikes. The most popular mode of transportation for getting from one place to another is a motorcycle, including cruiser bikes. While an increasing number of manufacturers, like Honda Motor Company, are adding features like navigation systems, other businesses are creating bikes that will give riders a better driving experience.

Additionally, by incorporating state-of-the-art sensor systems and AI technologies, cruiser bike manufacturers will be able to offer features that will meet the needs of both experienced and inexperienced riders. The increased interest in technologically advanced bikes is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the global cruiser bikes market.

Market Challenges

During the forecast period, the cruiser bikes market will face significant challenges due to the faulty components, subpar construction, and problematic designs associated with these bikes. Due to complaints from customers that the suspension and chassis of these bikes have not been tuned enough for roads with potholes, Harley Davidson is unable to successfully market its cruiser bikes in some nations, such as India . The most obvious issues that prevent Harley Davidson from selling its cruiser bikes in developing nations like India are faulty brakes and burned clutch plates. Most cruiser bikes only have one speed, making them extremely slow even though they are easy to ride. Therefore, these elements may limit the market's ability to expand.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Download FREE Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

Engine capacity

More than 1000 cc



Larger cylinders found in cruiser bikes with higher cubic capacity boost their capacity to ingest fuel and air. High cubic centimeter capacity (cc), such as more than 1000, provides the rider with more power and torque at lower engine speeds, resulting in more power and flexibility with gear changes. Harley-Davidson, Triumph Motorcycle, Ducati, and other well-known manufacturers sell cruiser bikes of greater than 1000cc. Due to the rising popularity of touring activities among people all over the world and the consumer's increasing demand for more power and torque, the market for cruiser bikes with engines larger than 1000cc is expected to grow. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the growth of the market



Less than 500 cc



501 cc to 1000 cc

Geography

North America



North America will contribute 48% of market growth. The main markets for cruiser bikes in North America are the US and Canada . The expansion of the cruiser bikes market in North America will be driven by rising consumer desire for technologically sophisticated motorcycles, improvements in rider safety, rising consumer per capita income, and rising demand for advanced motorcycle accessories.

will contribute 48% of market growth. The main markets for cruiser bikes in are the US and . The expansion of the cruiser bikes market in will be driven by rising consumer desire for technologically sophisticated motorcycles, improvements in rider safety, rising consumer per capita income, and rising demand for advanced motorcycle accessories.

Europe



APAC



Middle East and Africa



South America

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, Buy Sample Report.

Cruiser Bikes Market Vendor Insights

The leading vendors compete by offering electrostatic precipitator systems with advanced technologies and features. Vendors are trying to increase their market share by adopting strategies such as mergers and acquisitions. Therefore, competition in the market is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Bajaj Auto Ltd.



Bayerische Motoren Werke AG



Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd.



Eicher Motors Ltd.



Harley Davidson Inc.



Hero MotoCorp Ltd.



Honda Motor Co. Ltd.



Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.



KLB KOMAKI PVT LTD



Lifan Technology Group Co. Ltd.



LVMC Holdings Co. Ltd.



Piaggio and C. Spa



Polaris Inc.



Suzuki Motor Corp.



Triumph Motorcycles Ltd.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights! Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 .

Related Reports:

Mountain Bike Market by End-user, Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The market report presents the overall historical data of market size and geographical analysis from 2017 to 2021. The market size in 2017 was USD 7755.40 million. From a regional perspective, North America was the leading market in 2017 with a market value of USD 2,701.20 million.

Motorcycle Rental Market Growth, Size, Trends, Analysis Report by Type, Application, Region and Segment Forecast 2022-2026: The report extensively covers the motorcycle rental market segmentation by product (commuter motorcycles and luxury motorcycles) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa).

Cruiser Bikes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.18% Market growth 2022-2026 $15.49 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.58 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key consumer countries US, Canada, India, France, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bajaj Auto Ltd., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., Harley Davidson Inc., Hero MotoCorp Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., KLB KOMAKI PVT LTD, Lifan Technology Group Co. Ltd., LVMC Holdings Co. Ltd., Piaggio and C. Spa, Polaris Inc., Suzuki Motor Corp., Triumph Motorcycles Ltd., TVS Motor Co. Ltd., Volkswagen AG, Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Zero Motorcycles Inc., and Zhejiang Qianjiang Motorcycle Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Engine Capacity



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Engine Capacity

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Engine Capacity - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Engine Capacity - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Engine Capacity

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Engine Capacity



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Engine Capacity

5.3 More than 1000 cc - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on More than 1000 cc - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on More than 1000 cc - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on More than 1000 cc - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on More than 1000 cc - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Less than 500 cc - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Less than 500 cc - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Less than 500 cc - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Less than 500 cc - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Less than 500 cc - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 501 cc to 1000 cc - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on 501 cc to 1000 cc - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on 501 cc to 1000 cc - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 38: Chart on 501 cc to 1000 cc - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on 501 cc to 1000 cc - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Engine Capacity

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Engine Capacity ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 54: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 74: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 75: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 77: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Bayerische Motoren Werke AG

Exhibit 93: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - Overview



Exhibit 94: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - Business segments



Exhibit 95: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - Key news



Exhibit 96: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 97: Bayerische Motoren Werke AG - Segment focus

10.4 Harley Davidson Inc.

Exhibit 98: Harley Davidson Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Harley Davidson Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 100: Harley Davidson Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 101: Harley Davidson Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 102: Harley Davidson Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Hero MotoCorp Ltd.

Exhibit 103: Hero MotoCorp Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Hero MotoCorp Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 105: Hero MotoCorp Ltd. - Key offerings

10.6 Honda Motor Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 106: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 107: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 108: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 109: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 110: Honda Motor Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.7 Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Exhibit 111: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 112: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 113: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 114: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 115: Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Piaggio and C. Spa

Exhibit 116: Piaggio and C. Spa - Overview



Exhibit 117: Piaggio and C. Spa - Business segments



Exhibit 118: Piaggio and C. Spa - Key offerings



Exhibit 119: Piaggio and C. Spa - Segment focus

10.9 Suzuki Motor Corp.

Exhibit 120: Suzuki Motor Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 121: Suzuki Motor Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: Suzuki Motor Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Suzuki Motor Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Triumph Motorcycles Ltd.

Exhibit 124: Triumph Motorcycles Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Triumph Motorcycles Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Triumph Motorcycles Ltd. - Key offerings

10.11 Volkswagen AG

Exhibit 127: Volkswagen AG - Overview



Exhibit 128: Volkswagen AG - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Volkswagen AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Volkswagen AG - Segment focus

10.12 Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 131: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 132: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 134: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 136: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 137: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 138: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 139: Research methodology



Exhibit 140: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 141: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 142: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio