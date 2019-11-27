CruisesOnly® Extends Cyber Week Sale with Exclusive Travel Tuesday Offers

WILMINGTON, Mass., Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- There is good news for people who don't want to fight the crowds in stores on Black Friday or who get caught up surfing the web on Cyber Monday and forget to snag a travel deal — travelers can still get hot cruise deals on Travel Tuesday. The first cruise agency to ever participate in Travel Tuesday, CruisesOnly, is offering "double cash" or "50 percent more" to its promotional offers for cruise bookings made December 3-4, 2019. What's even better, no deposit is required on these bookings.

For most mainstream cruise lines, customers can choose one of these perks — up to $2,000 Cash Back, up to a $1,500 Amazon Gift Card or an up to $1,500 onboard spending credit (double the standard amount). For many luxury cruise lines and river cruises, customers have a choice of 50 percent more for onboard spending or 50 percent more travel credit which is applied to the booking after the cruise. Perk options offered are based on cruise line.

"We are always looking for new ways to deliver remarkable experiences to our customers and after the biggest shopping weekend of the year, people are going to need a vacation," said Rosemarie Reed, senior vice president of marketing for CruisesOnly. "By participating in Travel Tuesday, our customers can skip the holiday rush and still enjoy special savings and offers."

Travel agents with CruisesOnly, America's Largest Cruise Agency, have access to exclusive offers as a result of its affiliation with World Travel Holdings, the nation's largest cruise agency and award-winning leisure travel company. CruisesOnly's team of travel professionals are highly trained and knowledgeable to assist in planning complex cruise vacations and matching customers to the right vacation experience.

To book your next cruise adventure and take advantage of these offers or for terms and conditions about these offers, please visit CruisesOnly.com or call 1-800-CRUISES (1-800-278-4737).

