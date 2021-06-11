Cruising Is Back! CDC Approves Return To Cruising

The Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage was created by trailblazing retired radio host and philanthropist Tom Joyner as a fundraiser to support students in schools at Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The long-running music and empowerment-themed event generally features more than 60 LIVE entertainment acts, seminars, daily inspiration, celebrities, and fun theme nights.

Successful R&B artist Usher is headlining the November cruise! Usher is an eight-time Grammy Award winner, and has won 34 ASCAP Awards, 18 Billboard Music Awards, 14 BMI Awards, nine Soul Train and eight American Music Awards to name a few. The platinum status artist will be performing hits like Let it Burn and You Make Me Wanna.

Multi-talented, award winning singer, song-writer Alicia Keys will also headline on the cruise to help send students to HBCUs around the country. Alicia Keys has been one of the most influential musicians whose music has garnered her much acclaim and she just celebrated the 20th anniversary of her debut album "Songs in A Mirror."

There are over 30 additional performers! Please go to FantasticVoyage.BlackAmericaWeb.com to see the rest of the fantastic entertainment.

Cabins are going fast because of the fantastic 8 day line-up. There are special VIP packages like the Big Baller Package, Mother and Daughter Package, Everlasting Love with Tony Terry Package, the DMV Huggy Lowdown-Chris Paul Go Go Package and other special packages just to name a few.

Tom Joyner Foundation Fantastic Voyage 20 in 2021 on the Carnival Freedom

November 6 – November 14, 2021

St. Kitts | St. Maarten | San Juan, Puerto Rico

For more information, interested travelers can visit FantasticVoyage.BlackAmericaWeb.com or call (214) 495-1963.

About The Tom Joyner Foundation

The Tom Joyner Foundation was founded in 1998 as the brainchild of retired nationally syndicated radio personality Tom Joyner. The mission of the Foundation is to support historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) with scholarships, endowments, and capacity-building enhancements. Through fundraising and donor development initiatives, $65 million has been raised to support more than 29,000 students attending HBCUs.

