Crumley Roberts Takes Caring Like Family to a Whole New Level in a Post-COVID World

Crumley Roberts Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer, Kimberly Sanders Roberts, is pleased to announce the law firm's return to the community as more Americans receive their vaccines and resume their daily activities. "After months of working in remote locations, speaking out about the importance of wearing masks along with social distancing, encouraging our fellow employees to be vaccinated in an effort to protect our clients and each other and working toward new and innovative ways to care for our clients and our communities, Crumley Roberts Team Members will soon be back in our offices and back in our communities in person," shares Kimberly Roberts.

Mrs. Roberts leads the Crumley Roberts Marketing Department that is responsible for the organization's online presence, digital and television advertising, field marketing, production and musical creation along with The Roberts Center For Leadership, Education, Advancement and Development, the home of all Crumley Roberts programs related to scholarship and life-long learning. To date, the law firm has awarded more than $300,000 in financial assistance and technology to students of all ages. Each year, The Roberts Center distributes nearly 3000 bicycle helmets to young people through its Crumley Roberts Kids Zone with Team Members properly fitting each helmet. Team Members are fully vaccinated and ready to return to the field.

"For more than 30 years, we have been Caring Like Family, Listening To Learn and Doing What's Right for our clients, our communities and each other," shared Kimberly, "As a Crumley Roberts organization, we are moving out of this time with a renewed sense of hope and a renewed sense of commitment to helping our fellow man and woman as we move forward. We honor all that has been lost during this unprecedented time in history, but we are acutely aware of all the work that is still to be done if we are to move forward as a nation and as a world. At the heart of it all is our care of our clients, our love for our local community and our knowledge of the important work that is still to be done. We stand ready, willing and able as we continue to Stand Up For You.

It all begins with our clients and in our communities and it all begins with us."

Contact: Kimberly Roberts, [email protected]

SOURCE Crumley Roberts

Related Links

https://www.crumleyroberts.com

