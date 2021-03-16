Crumley Roberts Welcomes Chief Diversity Officer

As a part of the law firm's ongoing commitment to Care Like Family, Listen To Learn and Do What's Right, Crumley Roberts is pleased to welcome Shareholder Complex Litigation Attorney, Karonnie Truzy, to a new role as the law firm's Chief Diversity Officer. In his new position, Mr. Truzy joins the Crumley Roberts Executive Team that is responsible for setting the law firm's strategic direction and focus.

Karonnie Truzy brings to his new role a long and rich legacy of working to advocate for those who have been injured through no fault of their own. He is passionate about social and civil justice issues and has developed a legal practice that focuses on cases involving death or traumatic injury suffered as a result of Section 1983 Excessive Police Force, Automobile Negligence, Premises and Construction Negligence, Nursing Home Negligence and Commercial Vehicle Negligence. Mr. Truzy is widely recognized as a leader in his field. As the Chief Diversity Officer, Karonnie will work with his colleagues on the Executive Team to promote and monitor diversity, fairness and inclusion within the Crumley Roberts organization and its culture as it relates to hiring, promotion, pay, senior leadership and personal interactions.

"Caring Like Family, Listening To Learn and Doing What's Right are woven into the fabric of our Brand," said Chris Roberts, President and Chief Executive Officer, "At Crumley Roberts, we have a long and rich history of celebrating what is unique and special about each individual and I know our diversity makes us stronger. I also know that we should always be growing, learning and finding ways to be better. Diversity, inclusion and equity are intentional for us and are priorities within our organization. I look forward to working with Karonnie to find even more ways to promote these values as we develop our strategic vision as an Executive Team and to learning from his leadership as we all move forward together."

