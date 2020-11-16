CRUNCH Bar Launches New Ad Campaign Introducing "CRUNCHing" Across Multiple Platforms

Debuting with a :15 TVC spot and a range of video content across CRUNCH digital channels, additional :30 and :15 spots will go live and rotate over the next few months. The campaign leans heavily into the tongue-in-cheek idea that life will immediately improve once fans start CRUNCHing. Through humorous video spots featuring fictitious testimonials about the results of CRUNCHing, consumers will "be in on the joke" knowing that even though there are no scientifically proven results of CRUNCHing, fans are free to believe whatever they want to believe. Consumers can feel that the sheer act of unwrapping and eating a CRUNCH bar enhances life's simple moments. CRUNCHing is everything people didn't know they needed in 2020.

"With CRUNCHing, we wanted to return to our brand's roots in a playful way by introducing a humorous campaign that demonstrates how everyone, everywhere, can enjoy the taste of a CRUNCH bar and join this new lifestyle and light-hearted state of mind by simply unwrapping and eating a CRUNCH bar," said Silvia Borla, vice president of marketing, Ferrero Chocolate Brands. "Our TVC and extended digital content bring the consumer along for the ride – to be in on the joke – and encourage them to start CRUNCHing in their daily life with family and friends."

The campaign pokes fun at conventional advertising by creating parodies of popular trends that showcase how CRUNCHing can turn a bad or awkward situation into a better state of mind. One of the TVC spots features a coach named "Chris P. Rice" explaining CRUNCHing, then shows CRUNCHing elevating everyday life through a softball batter who "finds perspective," despite striking out. Digital content features a climber who conquers his fear of heights with a CRUNCH bar, even though he's just scaling a rock in a park. All ad spots are created, concepted and edited by creative agency Piro, with Mindshare on media and Golin managing public relations and social media.

Along with the new content, CRUNCH will be rolling out influencer and PR activations, as well as promotional CRUNCHing starter kits beginning in December to introduce CRUNCHing as a lifestyle trend in 2020 and beyond. The kits include everything fans need to start their journey of CRUNCHing, including a CRUNCH bar, Buncha CRUNCH, a #CRUNCHing decal and an instruction manual that teaches consumer how to become a CRUNCHing lifestyle expert.

Beginning December 15, 2020, fans can request the chance to receive a CRUNCHing starter kit via a special microsite while supplies last. Stay up to date on the latest by following the brand on social at @Crunchbar.

About CRUNCH

First introduced in 1938, CRUNCH® brings together a mouth-watering and simple combination of 100% real milk chocolate and scrumptious crisped rice. Keep up with the latest news about CRUNCH at www.crunchbar.com and on all social platforms, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Ferrero

For over 70 years, Ferrero has been creating products loved by generations. We've grown from a bakery in Alba into the third largest confectionery company in the world. Ferrero entered the U.S. market in 1969 with Tic Tac® mints and continues to win hearts and sharing joy with Ferrero Rocher®, Nutella®, Kinder® and Fannie May chocolates. Ferrero Group expanded its chocolate portfolio with the addition of legendary brands, including Butterfinger, Crunch, Baby Ruth, Raisinets, and other legendary chocolate brands which are now part of the Ferrero U.S. portfolio. We're proud to be a family-owned company with 3,000 employees in seven offices and nine plants and warehouses in North America. Instilled in every aspect of our business at every level is the entrepreneurial spirit of our founders, and we work together as a family to bring the Ferrero passion for quality, creativity, and innovation to life every day. Generation after generation, our products are crafted by the people who love them and who appreciate the philosophy behind them. Follow @FerreroUSA on Twitter.

