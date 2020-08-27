Crunch Franchise Announces Its Newest Location In Kissimmee, Fl

KISSIMMEE, Fla., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the opening of a 40,000 -square foot gym with state-of-the-art equipment and amenities in Kissimmee, Fl. The modern, expansive gym is located at 850 W Osceola Parkway, Kissimmee, Fl in the former 24 Hour Fitness space.

Crunch Kissimmee makes serious exercise fun, offering top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, circuit training, personal training, a functional training area with indoor turf, a dedicated group fitness studio, a dedicated ride studio, Kids Crunch, tanning beds, HydroMassage beds, and more. The club also has an indoor lap pool and whirlpool.

Starting immediately, there will be a pre-sale offer starting at $9.95/month, $0 enrollment along with free swag, free "Founder T-shirt" and discounts on Small Group and Personal Training to the first 500 members.

Crunch Kissimmee is owned by veteran fitness industry operators Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale and Jeff Dotson, who currently own and operate 26 Crunch locations in the Tampa Bay community as well as in Orlando and Atlanta.

"We are tremendously excited about the opportunity to share our brand and unique gym experience with the residents of Kissimmee, says CEO, Vince Julien. We can't wait to show how much value we offer with access to a $5M Gym with $1M in equipment plus 50+ group exercise classes each week and memberships starting at $9.95 month."

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all types of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1,500,000 members with over 350 gyms worldwide in 30 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Spain and Australia, and Costa Rica. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

