Crunch Franchise Announces Its Newest Location In Normal, IL

NORMAL, Ill., Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise plans to open a $6 million, 45,000 square foot facility with state-of-the-art equipment and amenities in Normal, IL and will begin selling memberships mid-November. The modern, expansive Crunch Normal gym is located in the former Hobby Lobby space in the Shoppes at College Hills.

Though Crunch Normal plans to open in late December, the facility will operate at a temporary location at the former Golds Gym Express at 1108 Trinity Lane, Bloomington starting this Friday August 21st. All former Golds Gym members will be offered special enrollment deals.

Crunch Normal makes serious exercise fun, offering top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, circuit training, personal training, a functional training area with indoor turf, a dedicated group fitness studio, a dedicated ride studio, Kids Crunch, tanning beds and sunless spray options, HydroMassage® beds, and more.

Starting mid-November, there will be a pre-sale offer of $1 down and 1 month free and memberships as low as $9.95/month.

Crunch Normal is owned by veteran fitness industry operators Brian Hibbard and John Armatas, who operate Crunch locations throughout the U.S.

"We are excited to bring the Crunch brand to Normal, IL. Crunch is for everyone, from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete. Add in a high-energy and fun environment, and with memberships starting at $9.95 per month we have options to meet everyone's goals and budget!" said Hibbard.

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

For more information, please visit crunchnormal.com or call 309-807-3388 .

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all types of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1,500,000 members with over 350 gyms worldwide in 30 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Spain and Australia, and Costa Rica. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch

Related Links

http://www.crunch.com

