Crunch Franchise Announces Its Newest Location in Norwalk, California

NORWALK, Calif., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the opening of a new 24-hour fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment and amenities in Norwalk, California. The expansive new club – located at 11029 Alondra Blvd., across from Cerritos College – will open June 1st.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Norwalk will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, half-hour circuit training, a functional training area with indoor turf, a dedicated group fitness studio, tanning beds, HydroMassage® and more. The club will also offer "Kids Crunch" – affordable and fun on-site childcare.

"We are very excited to bring Crunch's inclusive and fun environment to the diverse Norwalk community," said Crunch Norwalk Owners Ben Donel and Shah Roshan. "Crunch will be an excellent addition to the area, and a great way for Norwalk residents to get fit while having a good time, without breaking the bank."

Crunch, known for its innovative group fitness programming, will offer a wide range of classes every week, including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members can also utilize the HIITZone, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Memberships start at $9.95 per month. Prospective members can reserve discounted rates at https://www.crunch.com/locations/norwalkca.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all types of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1,300,000 members with over 300 gyms worldwide in 29 states, Puerto Rico and 4 countries. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

