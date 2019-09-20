Crunch Franchise Announces Its Newest Location in Rochdale Village, Queens

QUEENS, N.Y., Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness today announced the late-December 2019 opening of a 19,000 square-foot facility with state-of-the-art equipment and amenities in Queens, New York's Rochdale Village. The club will be located at 166-10 Baisley Blvd., on the second floor of the Rochdale Village Shopping Center.

Starting September 21, new members will be able to visit CrunchRochdale.com to reserve discounted membership rates that begin at $14.95 per month. The first 500 members to sign up will receive a free t-shirt, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Rochdale will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, half-hour circuit training, personal training, a functional training area with indoor turf, a dedicated group fitness studio, HIIT classes, and more.

Crunch Rochdale is owned by Assaf Gal, who currently operates Crunch locations in Brooklyn and The Bronx.

"We are excited to bring Crunch's fun, affordable fitness to the heart of Southeast Queens," Gal said. "Our goal is to make sure that this fantastic community has access to a convenient, top-quality fitness center that can serve every resident equally well. That's what Crunch does – and that's why we can't wait to open our doors."

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all types of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1,300,000 members with over 300 gyms worldwide in 29 states, Puerto Rico and 4 countries. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

