Crunch Franchise Announces Its Newest Location in San Jose, CA

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Franchise today announced the April 2021 opening of a 37,000 square-foot fitness facility with state-of-the-art equipment and amenities in San Jose, CA. The expansive new club will be located on the corner of Capitol and McKee Avenue, next to Grocery Outlet.

Starting March 15th, prospective members can visit https://www.crunch.com/locations/san-jose or call 669.400.0411 to reserve memberships at rates beginning at $14.95 per month. The first 500 members to sign up will receive free membership enrollment, a free t-shirt, discounts on small group and personal training, and more.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch San Jose will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, half-hour circuit training, personal training, a functional training area with indoor turf, a dedicated group fitness studio, a cycling studio, HIIT classes, pool, sauna, hot tub, HydroMassage® chairs and more.

The Crunch San Jose location is the fifth for Bay Area Crunchers LLC, led by Brian Calegari and will be managed by Oscar Munguia.

"We are excited to bring our inclusive Crunch workout experience to San Jose," said Calegari. It is important now more than ever for gyms to safely reopen to help people achieve physical and mental health. With top quality equipment and amazing classes, there is something for everyone at Crunch, and we can't wait to empower San Jose residents to achieve their fitness goals."

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.6 million members with over 360 gyms worldwide in 30 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Spain, and Australia, and will soon be open in Portugal and Costa Rica. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

SOURCE Crunch

Related Links

http://www.crunch.com

