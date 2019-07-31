Crunch Franchise Announces Its Newest Location in Topeka, KS

TOPEKA, Kan., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness today announced the December 2019 opening of a $3 million, 24-hour fitness facility in Topeka, Kansas. The 32,000 square-foot club will be located at 2905 SW Topeka Blvd. – part of the Holiday Square Shopping Center, which is currently undergoing a $15 million redevelopment.

Starting in November, future members will be able to join for rates that begin at $9.95 per month. The first 500 members will receive prizes that include a free t-shirt, and discounts on small group and personal training.

Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Topkea will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, half-hour circuit training, personal training, a functional training area with indoor turf, a dedicated group fitness studio, tanning beds and sunless spray options, and more.

Crunch Topeka is owned by veteran fitness industry operators Brian Hibbard and John Armatas, who run 10 Crunch locations.

"We are so excited to introduce Crunch and high-value, low-price fitness to Topeka," said Hibbard. "We looked long and hard to find the best location for Crunch Topeka, and definitely found it in the $15 million redevelopment of The Holiday Square Shopping Center."

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all types of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1,300,000 members with over 300 gyms worldwide in 29 states, Puerto Rico and 4 countries. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

