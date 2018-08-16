Crunch Franchise Announces Newest Location in Abilene, Texas

ABILENE, Texas, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Crunch Fitness announced today its newest club will be coming soon to Abilene, Texas. Look for pre-sale to begin in early October, where the first 500 sign-ups get all kinds of special deals and offers.

Expected to open mid-December, Crunch Abilene will be located at 4709 S 14th Street and will service the community 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Abilene will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, half-hour circuit training, personal training, a functional training area with indoor turf, a dedicated group fitness studio, tanning beds and sunless spray options, and more.

Crunch Abilene owners Brian Hibbard and John Armatas are not new to franchising or the fitness industry. Hibbard is the president and franchisor of a 50-unit chain of businesses in another industry and, prior to developing Crunch locations, Armatas was an executive with the YMCA for nearly 20 years.

"We are excited to bring the Crunch brand to Abilene, which hasn't had the modern fitness facilities it deserves," said Hibbard. "We really do cater to everyone, and every fitness level, from the first-time gym-goer to the seasoned athlete, all in a high-energy and fun environment. And with memberships starting at just $9.95 a month, there are options to meet everyone's goals and budget." With the addition of Abilene, and locations already secured and soon to be announced in multiple other West Texas markets, Crunch will stand at 7 West Texas locations by early 2019, making it the largest fitness provider in the region.

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

To learn more and lock in your rate now, visit CrunchAbilene.com.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all types of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1,200,000 members with over 250 gyms worldwide in 25 states, Puerto Rico and 4 countries. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

